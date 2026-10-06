Beyond Algorithm: Maser's Prateek Suri On AI's Next Frontier In The Physical Economy

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Artificial intelligence has spent much of the past few years capturing attention through what happens on a screen. Generative AI can write, analyse, design and communicate at remarkable speed. Yet Prateek Suri, Chairman of Maser Group, believes some of AI's most consequential applications may eventually emerge far beyond the digital world.

The next frontier, he argues, is the physical economy - the vast network of data centers, power infrastructure, factories, construction projects, warehouses, supply chains and logistics corridors upon which the digital economy ultimately depends. The rapid growth of AI itself is making this connection increasingly visible. Every expansion in computing capacity requires something remarkably physical behind it: land, electricity, cooling, construction materials, connectivity and significant capital investment.

Data centers perhaps illustrate this convergence better than anything else. What appears to consumers as an instantaneous digital interaction is supported by sophisticated physical infrastructure operating continuously in the background. As demand for AI computing grows, the infrastructure required to power that intelligence grows with it. The future of AI, therefore, is not simply a technology story; it is increasingly becoming an infrastructure, energy and investment story.

For Suri, this changes how business leaders and investors should think about the opportunity surrounding artificial intelligence. The beneficiaries of the AI era may not be confined to companies developing models, chips or software. Value can also emerge across the ecosystem that enables intelligence to operate at scale - from data centers and power systems to construction, logistics and the supply chains supporting them.

“The conversation around AI has understandably started with software, but its influence will extend much further,” says Suri.“The real transformation begins when intelligence becomes embedded in how we manufacture, source, transport, build and allocate capital.”

It is an especially relevant conversation for the Gulf. Qatar has combined ambitious infrastructure development with aclear emphasis on technology, connectivity and economic diversification. Its long-term approach to investment gives the country an important position as AI begins moving deeper into the physical economy. The UAE has similarly demonstrated how openness to technology, international capital and entrepreneurship can create a globally connected commercial ecosystem. Together, these developments illustrate the Gulf's growing ability to connect digital ambition with physical infrastructure.

For traditional businesses, AI does not necessarily mean replacing people with machines. Its more immediate value may lie in improving the quality and speed of decisions. A construction supply chain, for example, is influenced by commodity prices, shipping costs, inventory levels, project schedules, supplier capacity and regional demand. AI creates the possibility of analysing these variables together and responding faster.

A building-material distributor could increasingly anticipate which products may be required months ahead. Procurement teams could identify changes in pricing or freight patterns earlier, while inventory could be positioned closer to where demand is expected. The competitive advantage is not simply automation; it is foresight.

Suri's perspective on technology comes from a different background from many voices in the current AI conversation. His earlier technology experience was not built around software, but through Maser's consumer-electronics business. Operating across emerging markets required an understanding of technology as a physical product, where manufacturing, international sourcing, pricing, logistics, distribution and consumer behaviour were inseparable from the product itself.

That experience produced a lesson that remains relevant today: innovation alone rarely determines commercial success. A strong product arriving too late, priced incorrectly or sitting in the wrong market can quickly become a poor investment. Understanding where demand is moving - and positioning inventory accordingly - can be just as important as the technology being sold.

Consumer electronics made this particularly visible because product cycles were short and consumer expectations changed quickly. AI now gives businesses the ability to interpret those moving variables at a scale and speed that would previously have been difficult.

Today, Suri's interests extend beyond consumer electronics. Maser Group has evolved into a broader business platform, while MDR Investments has expanded its investment outlook into sectors connected with infrastructure and the physical economy. This progression has reinforced Suri's view that the traditional separation between“technology companies” and other businesses will gradually become less meaningful.

A steel distributor using predictive demand systems, a logistics company dynamically planning routes or an energy company forecasting consumption may never describe itself as an AI company. Yet intelligence can become embedded throughout its operations. AI may eventually follow the same path as the internet: businesses will stop talking about“using AI” and simply use it to forecast better, reduce waste, move faster and allocate capital more efficiently.

This matters particularly in capital-intensive industries. Reducing excess inventory, improving equipment utilisation, anticipating maintenance or shortening delivery cycles by even modest amounts can release working capital and improve productivity. The next phase of AI should therefore be viewed not only through the lens of technological innovation, but also through operational efficiency.

Qatar provides a compelling environment for this transition. Its investments in transport, logistics, urban development and digital capabilities have created a strong physical foundation for future economic growth. As the country continues pursuing diversification and a knowledge-driven economy, the opportunity increasingly lies in connecting sophisticated infrastructure with sophisticated intelligence.

Maser Group's expansion into building materials through Emarald provides a practical example of this changing environment. Supported by MDR Investments, Emarald is developing Gulf-focused distribution of construction and building materials, using the UAE as a regional commercial base while placing Qatar among the important markets in its Gulf distribution strategy.

The opportunity is not to turn traditional building materials into technology products. It is to make the ecosystem surrounding their sourcing and distribution more intelligent. Questions such as what materials will be required, where demand will emerge, when inventory should be purchased and how it should be distributed can increasingly become data-led decisions.

There is also an important paradox at the heart of the AI revolution: the more digital the global economy becomes, the more physical infrastructure it may require. Data centers need electricity, cooling, connectivity, land and construction. AI requires computing capacity, and computing capacity ultimately requires real assets.

The digital and physical economies are therefore not separate stories. They are increasingly becoming part of the same economic cycle.

“The winners of the AI era will not necessarily be only the companies creating algorithms,” Suri says.“There will also be enormous value created by businesses that understand how to apply intelligence to real-world problems.”

The future of artificial intelligence will certainly continue to be written in code. But its economic impact may increasingly be measured in something more tangible: stronger infrastructure, more efficient supply chains, better allocation of capital and more productive businesses.

AI's next frontier may therefore not be another digital world at all. It may be the one we already live in.