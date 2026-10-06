Two Saudi Airports Targeted On Monday As Fighting With Yemen's Houthis Escalates
The attacks came as Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces pressed a major offensive to retake territory from the Houthis after weeks of rebel advances, with Riyadh stepping up airstrikes in support of the campaign.
The Houthis have responded with missile and drone attacks on targets in Saudi Arabia, including airports, oil facilities and military sites.
Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation said it was assessing the damage at the King Abdullah Bin Abdulaziz International Airport and Najran International Airport and taking measures to ensure the safety of passengers and staff and the security of the kingdom's civil aviation system.
At least three people were wounded in attacks on Jazan and Najran airports near the Yemen border a day earlier, as fighting with Yemen's Houthis intensifies.
"The attacks resulted in three minor injuries and material damage," the General Authority of Civil Aviation said in a statement posted online.
Late Monday, the Houthis said their forces targeted sites across southern Saudi Arabia including airports and military sites.
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