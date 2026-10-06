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HH The Amir Receives Credentials Of Three New Ambassadors


2026-10-06 02:12:38
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received the credentials of three new ambassadors to the country at his office in the Amiri Diwan on Tuesday morning.

His Highness received the credentials of the Ambassador of the Republic of Turkiye, Yakup Caymazoglu; the Ambassador of the Republic of Cyprus, Elpidoforos Economou; and the Ambassador of the Republic of Malawi, Twaib Abdullah Ali.

HH the Amir welcomed the new ambassadors, wishing them continued success in carrying out their duties, and further development and growth in bilateral relations between Qatar and their respective countries.

For their part, the Ambassadors conveyed to HH the Amir the greetings of their countries' leaders, along with their wishes for continued development and growth for Qatar and its people.

The Ambassadors were accorded official reception ceremonies upon arrival at the Amiri Diwan.

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Gulf Times

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