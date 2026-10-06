SCS Global Services Names Ray Tibbs Chief Financial Officer

MENAFN - 3BL) SAN FRANCISCO, October 6, 2026 /3BL/ - SCS Global Services, an international leader in third-party environmental and sustainability certification, has named Anthony "Ray" Tibbs as Chief Financial Officer. Tibbs will lead the company's financial strategy, planning, and reporting as SCS Global Services continues to grow

Tibbs has spent more than 25 years in finance leadership at entrepreneurial, middle-market, and multinational companies. His work spans financial strategy, global operations, mergers and acquisitions, business integration, and building finance teams that scale businesses.

Most recently, Tibbs served as Chief Financial Officer of Pegasus Building Services, a multi-branch services company. He partnered closely with executive leadership and the Board through a period of significant organizational change. His work has consistently extended beyond traditional finance, with an emphasis on understanding the business, developing strong teams, improving transparency and accountability, and helping leaders make better-informed decisions.

Ray believes the best finance organizations are true partners to the business. His leadership style is hands-on and collaborative, with a focus on asking thoughtful questions, challenging assumptions when appropriate, and creating an environment where people are trusted, supported, and accountable for results.

"Ray has guided complex organizations through growth and change, and he knows how to build teams that deliver. That experience will help us scale with discipline as demand for credible certification services keeps rising," said Matthew Rudolf, CEO of SCS Global Services.

“I'm excited to join an organization with more than four decades of leadership in sustainability certification and to help build the financial foundation for its next chapter. I look forward to partnering with the team as SCS Global continues to grow while staying true to its mission.”

Tibbs began his career as a Non-Commissioned Officer in the United States Marine Corps, serving in Japan, South Korea, and Operation Desert Storm, where he led logistics, procurement, and supply chain operations. That experience still shapes his leadership style, grounded in service, teamwork, and personal accountability.

About SCS Global Services

SCS Global Services is an international leader in third-party environmental and sustainability verification, certification, auditing, and testing. Its programs span a cross-section of industries, recognizing achievements in climate mitigation, green building, product manufacturing, food and agriculture, forestry, consumer products, and more. Headquartered in San Francisco, California and celebrating over 40 years in business, SCS Global Services has subsidiaries and representatives throughout the Americas, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and Africa. SCS Global Services is a chartered Benefit Corporation, reflecting its commitment to socially and environmentally responsible business practices. SCS Global Services is also a Participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. For more information, visit .

Media Contact

Rachel Barnhart

Director, Corporate Communications and Public Relations

SCS Global Services

Email: [email protected]