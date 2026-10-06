Chemours' Actions Toward Advancing Responsible Procurement

MENAFN - 3BL) In 2025, 84% of Chemours' suppliers, by spend, demonstrated a 33% improvement in their sustainability performance on average compared to the 2018 baseline. This exceeds Chemours' current responsible procurement goals. As a result of this success, and to further improve, the company is in the process of developing a new target to be announced in a future reporting cycle.

Advancing Scope 3 Strategy Through Supplier Partnerships

In 2025, Chemours further strengthened its supplier engagement model by fully aligning supplier assessments, carbon data collection, and improvement actions with spend-based segmentation. This approach ensures Chemours focuses efforts on those suppliers with the greatest potential impact on the company's environmental footprint. At the same time, the company moved from data readiness to active collaboration, working directly with suppliers to improve transparency and drive measurable upstream emissions reductions.

A key enabler of this progress is Chemours participation in the Together for Sustainability (TfS) Product Carbon Footprint (PCF) Exchange. TfS is a member-driven initiative, grounded in the UN Global Compact and Responsible Care® Principles, that seeks to accelerate the development of sustainable and resilient chemical supply chains. TfS members, including Chemours, are dedicated to making sustainability improvements within their own operations, as well as those of their suppliers, to foster a responsible and resilient chemical industry. This partnership enables Chemours to collaborate with other TfS member companies and facilitate constructive dialogues with suppliers, fueling continuous advancement of sustainable practices and innovation within our supply chain to ensure it meets the highest standards of ESG performance.

Through the TfS PCF Exchange platform, suppliers share primary product carbon footprint data using methodologies aligned with International Organization for Standardization (ISO) standards and TfS guidance. Approximately 33% of Chemours' non-refrigerant Scope 3 Category 1 footprint is now calculated using primary supplier data, improving accuracy and transparency in the company's emissions reporting. The accuracy of Category 1 is critical to Chemours' Responsible Procurement roadmap and integral to its Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) Scope 3 reduction trajectory. Having access to supplier footprint data allows the company to move beyond screening-level estimates and begin integrating supplier-specific carbon data into procurement decision-making and decarbonization planning.

By embedding PCF data exchange, assessment results, and corrective action follow-ups into Chemours' Responsible Procurement program, the company is supporting suppliers not only in reporting emissions, but also in identifying targeted efficiency and reduction opportunities. This collaborative, data-driven approach strengthens supplier capability, improves visibility across Chemours' upstream value chain, and directly supports its goal to reduce Scope 3 emissions by 25% per metric ton of production by 2030.

Recognizing Responsible Suppliers

Each year Chemours recognizes suppliers that drive quality, innovation, and sustainability improvements in its supply chain through the Responsible Supplier Awards. The 2025 award recipients were selected from a global network of suppliers and exemplify the continuous progress that Chemours looks for in advancing a more resilient and sustainable supply chain. The winners include:

GEA Group AG, Star Supplier Award Freji Transportación Especializada SA de CV, Logistics Category MPW Industrial Services Inc, Indirect Category Rio Tinto, Direct Category Palmer Tool LLC, Capital Category

All Chemours suppliers that hold a valid sustainability scorecard are eligible for consideration. Additional information on the awards and Chemours' approach to Responsible Procurement is available here.

Learn more about Chemours' efforts toward responsible procurement in the 2025 Sustainability Report.