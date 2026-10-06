Trane Named Climate Innovation Partner Of Kroenke Sports & Entertainment

MENAFN - 3BL) SWORDS, Ireland, October 6, 2026 /3BL/ - Trane® – by Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT), a global climate innovator, today announced a new multi-year agreement with Kroenke Sports & Entertainment (KSE), under which Trane will serve as a Climate Innovation partner and KSE's official HVAC and thermal management partner. The agreement builds on KSE's work with Trane across marquee venues, including SoFi Stadium, YouTube Theater, Hollywood Park in Los Angeles, and Ball Arena in Denver. This partnership marks KSE's first cross-property agreement with a technology provider.

In sports and entertainment venues, where occupancy patterns shift quickly and operating demands remain high, driving progress toward decarbonization goals without compromising operational excellence is a central challenge. Trane's energy-efficient climate systems will help KSE modernize infrastructure through ultra-low-emission heating and cooling paired with intelligent digital services to help reduce energy use and emissions in real time. Together, Trane and KSE will advance a shared commitment to sustainable venue operations and exceptional experiences for every guest.

“This agreement reflects how we can innovate together to think differently about advancing building performance and sustainability in critical, complex environments,” said Holly Paeper, President, Commercial HVAC Americas, Trane Technologies.“We're proud to support KSE with solutions that help improve efficiency, reduce emissions and accelerate the decarbonization of the built environment.”

“We're pleased to expand our relationship with Trane through this first-of-its-kind cross-property agreement,” said Mike Neary, Executive Vice President, Business Operations & Real Estate, Kroenke Sports & Entertainment.“Across our portfolio, we are focused on delivering world-class experiences while continuing to invest in innovation, operational performance and sustainability. Trane's expertise, technology and shared commitment to progress make them an ideal collaborator as we continue to raise the bar across our venues.”

Grounded in Trane Technologies' commitment to boldly challenge what's possible for a sustainable world, this partnership reflects a shared belief that sustainability and high performance should go hand in hand. Translating climate innovation into measurable progress across KSE's portfolio, the agreement supports Trane Technologies' broader sustainability priorities, including its Gigaton Challenge to reduce one billion metric tons of customer carbon emissions by 2030, operational emissions reduction and circularity. In 2025, Trane Technologies reported a 59% reduction in operational greenhouse gas emissions since 2019 and 44% recycled content across its primary product materials.

KSE is a leading global sports and entertainment organization with marquee teams, venues and entertainment assets across the United States and the United Kingdom. Across its portfolio, KSE has demonstrated a strong commitment to sustainable venue operations, including at Ball Arena, where the venue has shifted toward aluminum beverage packaging and strengthened on-site recycling, and at SoFi Stadium, where the canopy roof and passive ventilation strategies help support efficient operations.

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About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane® and Thermo King®, and our portfolio of environmentally responsible products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes and transportation. For more on Trane Technologies, visit tranetechnologies.

About Trane

Trane® – by Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT), a global climate innovator – creates comfortable, energy efficient indoor environments for commercial and residential applications. For more information, please visit trane.

About Kroenke Sports & Entertainment

Denver-based Kroenke Sports & Entertainment (KSE) is one of the world's leading ownership, entertainment, and management groups. KSE's portfolio of professional sports teams and venues include Arsenal F.C. (EPL), Los Angeles Rams (NFL), Denver Nuggets (NBA), Colorado Avalanche (NHL), Colorado Rapids (MLS), Colorado Mammoth (NLL), SoFi Stadium, Emirates Stadium, Ball Arena, DICK'S Sporting Goods Park, and the Historic Paramount Theatre. Additional properties under KSE's umbrella include Altitude Sports & Entertainment, a 24-hour regional television network; Altitude+, the direct-to-consumer streaming service; KSE Radio, which includes Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM, MIX 100, KOOL and Altitude Sports Radio 950 AM; and Outdoor Sportsman Group, the largest media company devoted to outdoor sports.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of securities laws, which are statements that are not historical facts, including statements that relate to the multi-year agreement between Trane Technologies and Kroenke Sports & Entertainment; the expected benefits of the partnership, including advancing sustainable venue operations and modernizing infrastructure; the performance of Trane's energy-efficient climate systems and digital services to help reduce energy use and emissions; and Trane's broader sustainability goals, including the Gigaton Challenge. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. Factors that could cause such differences can be found in the Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission by Trane Technologies plc for the year ended December 31, 2025, as well as subsequent reports filed by Trane Technologies plc on Form 10-Q and other SEC filings. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is impossible to predict these events or how they may affect the statements set forth in this news release. We assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.