Deputy Prime Minister, Minister Of State For Defense Affairs Meets Namibian Minister Of Defense And Veteran Affairs

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs HE Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan Al-Thani met with HE Minister of Defense and Veteran Affairs of Namibia Frans Kapofi during his visit to the State of Qatar.

During the meeting, they discussed issues of mutual interest and ways to strengthen and expand them.

Several high-ranking officers and officials from both sides attended the meeting.