Qatar Participates In ISO Annual Meeting In Paris

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Paris: The State of Qatar, represented by the Qatar General Organization for Standards and Metrology, participated in the annual meeting of the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), held in Paris, with representatives of national standards bodies, international organizations and experts from around the world attending under the theme "Building trust in a changing world."

The Qatari delegation was headed by Chairman of the Qatar General Organization for Standards and Metrology, Eng. Nawaf bin Ibrahim Al Hamad Al Mana. Qatar's participation came as part of its membership in ISO and its efforts to strengthen its presence and contribution to international standardization and exchange expertise with member countries.

The organization also participated in the 60th meeting of the Committee on Developing Country Matters (DEVCO), which reviewed progress in implementing the committee's programs and initiatives and discussed priorities for the next phase, including the Developing Countries Action Plan for 2026-2030.

The discussions addressed ways to strengthen the participation of developing countries in developing international standards, as well as the exchange of expertise and successful practices in attracting national talent and building more diverse and sustainable communities, supporting member countries' participation in the organization's work and their use of its outputs.

The annual meeting concluded with the 48th session of the ISO General Assembly, which reviewed and discussed the organization's financial and strategic reports, performance reports from its governance bodies, and technical outputs. These included the launch of the new international standard ISO/UNDP 53001:2026, covering management systems for the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, and the launch of the updated ISO 9001:2026, covering quality management system requirements.