Katara Inspires Young Explorers During World Space Week 2026

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Katara Cultural Village is hosting World Space Week 2026 at Al Thuraya Planetarium as part of its ongoing efforts to promote scientific and astronomical awareness and encourage children and young people to take an interest in space science through a range of activities that combine knowledge, hands-on learning, and entertainment.

Held in collaboration with World Space Week Qatar, Es'hailSat, and the Centre for Ambassadors of the Sustainable Development Goals, the events take place daily from 4pm to 7pm.

Al Thuraya Planetarium welcomes visitors to a comprehensive scientific and educational experience featuring astronomy shows, science films, hands-on workshops, interactive activities, and exploration challenges, offering the public an opportunity to learn about the mysteries of space, planets, and the solar system through simple and engaging ways.

Katara is organizing these events as part of its commitment to expanding the scope of its cultural and educational programs to include science, astronomy, and innovation, while providing interactive learning spaces that encourage children and young people to take an interest in these fields and inspire them to research, explore, and ask questions.

The program also introduces them to scientific concepts related to planets, rockets, and space exploration through an approach that combines information with hands-on learning.

Es'hailSat also presents the "Rocket Challenge" workshop, giving participants a hands-on experience that combines knowledge, challenge, and innovation ahead of the conclusion of the four-day program.

The week also features several interactive exploration challenges designed to encourage visitor participation, along with a photo area, making the visit an engaging experience that combines learning with the enjoyment of the event's interactive atmosphere.

Tuesday's program includes a screening of "The Little Perfect Planet", along with the interactive presentation "Journey to the Planets," the "Design Your Planet" workshop, and the "Little Space Engineer" workshop.

These activities give children the opportunity to unleash their imagination and apply what they have learned through hands-on activities focused on astronomy and space.

The event concludes Wednesday with a range of activities and workshops, including the "From Manuscript to Space: We Have Mohammed" workshop and the "Launch Power: Principles of Propulsion and Force" workshop, presented by the Centre for Ambassadors of the Sustainable Development Goals.

Participants will learn, in simple terms, about basic principles of physics related to rocket motion and launch.