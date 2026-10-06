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More Than 250,000 Protesters At School Marches Across France

More Than 250,000 Protesters At School Marches Across France


2026-10-06 02:09:47
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Paris: Some 256,000 people took part in student-led protests over calls for better school classroom conditions across France on Tuesday, including 56,000 in the capital, Paris, according to the interior ministry.

Organisers gave a higher figure of 450,000 demonstrators across the country and 100,000 in Paris, as parents, teachers and union workers joined the high school students' movement.

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The Peninsula

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