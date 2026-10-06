Saudi, Egyptian Fms Discuss Regional Developments

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah discussed regional developments in a phone call Tuesday with his Egyptian counterpart, Badr Abdelatty.

The two ministers emphasized the need to safeguard maritime security and freedom of navigation, particularly in the Red Sea and Bab Al Mandab Strait.

They also reaffirmed their countries' firm support for Sudan's unity, sovereignty, and national institutions to preserve its security and fulfill its people's aspirations.