Filtered Tap Water Could Cut Cost And Environmental Impact

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's advanced desalination infrastructure provides households with access to high-quality municipal water, yet bottled water remains a popular choice among residents.

A new study by Qatar Environment and Energy Research Institute (QEERI) at Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU) examines whether household water filtration could offer a more cost-effective and environmentally sustainable alternative to bottled water.

The study found a significant difference in the estimated cost of producing drinking water through the two options. Under the study's assumptions, the household filtration system evaluated had an estimated levelised cost of $0.00081–$0.00102 per litre, compared with $0.15–$0.22 per litre for bottled desalinated water.

Scientist at QEERI, HBKU, Dr. Sa'd Abdel-Halim Shannak, speaking to The Peninsula said that the study 'Bottled water or filtered tap water in Qatar - comparing costs and environmental impacts' was prompted by what researchers saw as a contradiction in Qatar's water sector.

Scientist at QEERI, HBKU, Dr. Sa'd Abdel-Halim Shannak

“Qatar has invested heavily in building one of the world's most advanced desalination and water distribution systems, and municipal tap water consistently meets strict international quality standards. Yet bottled water remains the preferred choice for many households,” he said.

According to Shannak, the study was intended to look beyond consumer preference and assess the wider economic and environmental implications of drinking-water choices in Qatar.

“Bottled water carries environmental and economic costs associated with plastic production, packaging, transportation, refrigeration, and waste management,” he said.

The study found that these impacts accumulate across the bottled-water supply chain, with PET plastic production, packaging, transportation and waste management identified as key environmental hotspots.

By comparison, the household filtration system assessed in the study uses water already supplied through Qatar's municipal distribution network. After the initial installation, its main recurring costs are associated with periodic filter replacement, avoiding many of the packaging and logistical costs linked to bottled water.

Shannak stressed that the cost figures are study estimates based on the assumptions used in the analysis and should not be interpreted as retail prices or guaranteed savings for individual households.

The environmental comparison also showed lower energy intensity for the filtration system evaluated in the research. The findings suggest that greater use of municipal water through appropriate household filtration could reduce the energy and material requirements associated with bottled drinking water.

However, the study does not suggest that bottled water remains popular because residents are unaware of Qatar's water infrastructure alone. Shannak said consumer behaviour is shaped by a combination of perceptions, habits, taste, convenience and lifestyle.

“Technically speaking, Qatar's municipal water meets high international safety standards, including those established by the World Health Organization and the US Environmental Protection Agency, but consumer choices are not always based solely on technical standards,” he said.

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Taste can also influence consumer choices, with differences in mineral composition, storage conditions and building plumbing potentially affecting the taste of municipal water. Bottled water has also become deeply embedded in everyday life, including in offices, hospitality venues and social gatherings.

Shannak said greater public awareness of the quality and safety of municipal water could therefore play an important role in encouraging more sustainable consumption patterns.

The research also points to the need for greater attention to household filtration systems themselves. Shannak said establishing national standards and certification frameworks could help ensure the quality of filtration products while building consumer confidence.

He also suggested that government institutions and public-sector organisations could take a leading role by adopting suitable localised filtration systems in offices, schools and public facilities.

The findings are also closely linked to Qatar National Vision 2030, particularly its objectives related to environmental sustainability, resource efficiency and sustainable economic development.

“Qatar has already made major investments in water security and infrastructure. The next step is ensuring that these investments are used in the most efficient and sustainable way possible,” Shannak said.

He said the issue ultimately extends beyond water consumption itself, highlighting the role of everyday household choices in achieving broader sustainability goals.

The researchers believe the findings could support wider discussions on sustainable consumption, plastic-waste reduction, consumer awareness and the development of technologies suited to the water-security needs of arid regions such as Qatar.