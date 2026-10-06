Amir Receives Credentials Of Three New Ambassadors

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received the credentials of three new ambassadors to the State at his office in the Amiri Diwan on Tuesday morning.

HH the Amir received the credentials of the Ambassador of the Republic of Turkiye to Qatar HE Yakup Caymazoğlu, Ambassador of the Republic of Cyprus to Qatar Elpidoforos Economou, and Ambassador of the Republic of Malawi to Qatar HE Twaib Abdullah Ali.

HH the Amir welcomed the new ambassadors, wishing them success in the performance of their duties and hoping for further development and growth in the bilateral relations between the State of Qatar and their respective countries.

For their part, the ambassadors conveyed the greetings of their countries' leaders to HH the Amir, along with their wishes for further progress and prosperity for the State of Qatar and its people.

Official reception ceremonies were held for the ambassadors upon their arrival at the Amiri Diwan.