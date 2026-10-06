Amir Receives Iranian Interior Minister

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received the Minister of Interior of the Islamic Republic of Iran HE Eskandar Momeni and his accompanying delegation at his office in the Amiri Diwan on Tuesday morning, on the occasion of his visit to the country.

The meeting reviewed developments in the region and efforts aimed at de-escalation to enhance regional and international security and stability.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) HE Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad Al-Thani, and Chief of the Amiri Diwan HE Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Mubarak Al Khulaifi.