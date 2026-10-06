Qatar Duty Free Wins Airport Retailer Of The Year For Fourth Consecutive Year

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar Duty Free (QDF) won the "Airport Retailer of the Year" award for the fourth consecutive year at the 2026 Frontier Awards ceremony in Cannes, France.

QDF also received the award for "Best Speciality Concept - Hybrid & F&B" for the recent opening of Lancome Café de la Rose.

During the ceremony, QDF was praised for its continued investment in its retail and hospitality offering, alongside its acclaimed "experiencentricity" concept which places the traveller experience at the centre of every decision and interaction.

QDF's success at the 2026 Frontier Awards - particularly winning Airport Retailer of the Year - attests to its continued growth, creativity and innovation year-on-year. During the past 12 months, QDF has introduced 15 new retail concepts at Doha's Hamad International Airport, from the opening of the first POP MART in the Middle East to an expansive holiday activation with Charlotte Tilbury.

Winning the Best Speciality Concept - Hybrid & F&B category, Lancôme Café de la Rose was recognised for its exceptional offer and design, as well as being the first airport beauty café. Blending the Lancôme beauty experience with a dedicated café space, it gives passengers a distinctive new way to discover the brand and its Absolue Collection.

Thabet Musleh, Qatar Airways Group Chief Retail & Hospitality Officer, said, "We are honoured and touched to once again receive the highest recognition for Qatar Duty Free at the Frontier Awards. To be presented with the 'Airport Retailer of the Year' award, for a fourth year in a row, is a fantastic achievement for our team and partners."