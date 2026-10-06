Qatar, ITU Sign Agreement To Host International Plenipotentiary Conference 2026 In Doha

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The State of Qatar, represented by the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA), is preparing to host the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Plenipotentiary Conference 2026 (PP-26), which will be hosted by Doha at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC), from 9 to 27 November 2026.

Around 3,000 participants are expected to attend the conference, including high-level figures from the 194 member states of the Union, as well as representatives from the ICT sector and academia.

As part of the preparations to host the conference, the State of Qatar and the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) signed the conference host country agreement, as a key step in the preparations for the conference in Doha.

The agreement sets out the framework and arrangements necessary to host the conference, in order to ensure the creation of the appropriate conditions for the holding of its work with the participation of Member States and stakeholders from around the world, and to support its organization according to the highest standards commensurate with its status and importance.

In this context, Eng. Ahmed bin Abdullah Al Maslamani, Chairman of the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) and President-Designate of the ITU Plenipotentiary Conference 2026, stressed that the signing of the host country agreement is a milestone in the State of Qatar's preparations to host the conference, which embodies the country's unwavering commitment to provide the necessary capabilities for the success of this prominent global event.

The Plenipotentiary Conference is the highest policy-making body of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and meets every four years to define the strategic directions and policies of the Union, adopt its strategic and financial plans, and elect its senior leadership, members of the ITU Council and members of the Radio Regulations Board.