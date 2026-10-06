Meteorology Warns Of Poor Horizontal Visibility Tonight

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Weather inshore tonight until 6am on Wednesday will be humid and hazy with some clouds at times, becoming misty to foggy at places later, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of expected poor horizontal visibility at places later.

Offshore, it will be hazy to misty at places at times, the report added.

Wind inshore will be mainly easterly to southeasterly at a speed of 03 to 10 knot, becoming variable less than 03 knot.

Offshore, it will be mainly northeasterly to southeasterly at a speed of 03 to 10 knot.

Sea state inshore will be 1 to 2 feet. Offshore, it will be 1 to 3 feet.

Visibility inshore will be 04 to 09/2 kilometers or less at places later; offshore, it will be 04 to 09/03 kilometers or less in places.