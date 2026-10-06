Mediation Efforts Between Washington And Tehran Continue: Mofa

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Director of the Media and Communication Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ibrahim bin Sultan Al Hashmi affirmed Tuesday that mediation efforts between the United States and the Islamic Republic of Iran are ongoing and uninterrupted.

He noted that these efforts aim to achieve progress that can be built upon, covering all issues of concern to both parties.

During the Foreign Ministry's weekly media briefing, Al Hashmi indicated that talks are ongoing, messages are being exchanged between Washington and Tehran, and Qatar is acting as a mediator between the parties. He emphasized that resolving this issue requires making every effort to find negotiable solutions while taking into account the concerns of all parties involved.

Regarding the issue of the Iranian pilots, Al Hashmi said that the State of Qatar was clear from the outset that this matter has been addressed and that the Iranian side has been informed of the latest developments. He noted that Qatar is open to a visit by the Iranian side to discuss the measures taken in this regard.

Regarding developments in the region, the Director of the Media and Communication Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the State of Qatar supports any initiatives undertaken by regional states to safeguard their security, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, including the "Mecca Pact." He noted that this alliance strengthens regional cooperation in preserving capabilities and ensuring the stability of the region's nations.

He reiterated the State of Qatar's support for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in all measures it may take to safeguard its security and territorial integrity. He said that Qatar condemns the irresponsible approach adopted by the Houthi group in targeting the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Islamic holy sites, and civilian facilities, adding that Qatar supports the Kingdom in all measures it may take to maintain its security and territorial integrity.

Director of the Media and Communication Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ibrahim bin Sultan Al Hashmi stressed the State of Qatar's support for any move that preserves the security and stability of the region, noting that it is too early to discuss Qatar joining the "Mecca Pact."