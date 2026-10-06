Minister Of Interior Meets Iranian Counterpart
Doha, Qatar: Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) HE Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani met on Tuesday with Minister of Interior of the Islamic Republic of Iran HE Eskandar Momeni.
The meeting discussed several topics of mutual interest, particularly in the security field, as well as joint efforts to promote stability and safeguard international peace and security amid current regional challenges.
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