Rediclinic Achieves 26X Revenue Growth In Just 8 Months, Sets New Benchmark For D2C Hypergrowth

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) While other brands are chasing the breakeven point, RediClinic, a startup based out of Hyderabad has set a new benchmark in growing a D2C brand from the ground up. RediClinic is a natural supplement brand which is thriving in the Indian nutraceutical market without any investment, as of yet. The brand started off with the aim to provide actual supplements instead of weak and poorly made nutraceuticals that are in the market.

RediClinic's exponential growth within 8 months, creating a new benchmark in the D2C market

In India, less than 4% of D2C brands actually make it to a profitable point within the first 3 years. However, with exquisite market strategy and GTM strategy that aimed exactly for the audience that would buy the product, RediClinic has actually created a case study in understanding consumer behaviour and buyer psychology.

The team claims,“There are no limitations to brands and their growth. Everything is possible if you connect with the consumer in the right way”. With this kind of a mindset, RediClinic is set to break the valuation of 100CR by the end of the next financial year.



Already at the milestone of 60CR+, the brand is relentless with only one objective in mind: Creating supplements that actually help. Their hero product - Diacontrol, has already become the talk of the town among many tier 1 and tier 2 geographic locations.

We have cumulatively listed out the brand journey, which can also be studied as a case study for D2C growth in India. The brand faces some of the legacy players in the industry like Dabur and other brands in the D2C space like Wellbeing Nutrition, but their ability to close down on a certain segment has proven to be the most important factor that has helped the brand to grow its consumer base without extra marketing cost. Their branding also entices the premium segment and without any doubt resonates with the audience that it aims to reach.

Why is RediClinic Growing at the speed of light?

The prime reason for RediClinic's growth is their product. They literally have customers who would buy the product without the packaging because of the veritable results that their products give. There are many other reasons like their service, personalized outreach and taking account of every customer concern. Their product is probably one of the only nutraceuticals that are going for a clinical trial. Hence, buying from RediClinic is buying with trust and living with confidence, all encapsulated with pure ingredients and verified formulation.

So, when you buy a RediClinic product, you don't only buy a supplement - You buy Trust!

RediClinic has actually stemmed from the very need of the founder, where he wanted to help his father by battling diabetes. Looking for the right natural support, going through formulations from across the globe, he finally came across research and a formulation that has been used in several countries like the US and Uganda, where diabetes remission is being studied at length.

To Conclude with Confidence

In the Indian D2C space, getting to the pinnacle is a struggle, but with products like RediClinic's, we can be assured that the consumer market can be conquered. All it took was 8 months for them to grow up to 26x of revenue; with a steady growth rate of 35% every month. Their strategy can be studied, implemented and understood to encourage D2C growth.