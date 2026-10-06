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Secretary Rubio's Call With Mongolian Foreign Minister Battsetseg

Secretary Rubio's Call With Mongolian Foreign Minister Battsetseg


2026-10-06 02:08:02
(MENAFN- U.S. Department of State)

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Foreign Minister Battsetseg Batmunkh yesterday. Both sides underscored the importance of the U.S.-Mongolia Strategic Third Neighbor Partnership and committed to working together to expand areas of future cooperation, including on energy security. The Secretary thanked Foreign Minister Battsetseg for Mongolia's leadership in the Haiti Gang Suppression Force. The Secretary also called on Mongolia to continue to uphold religious freedom.

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U.S. Department of State

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