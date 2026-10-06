Indulgence Spending Is Still Growing, And These 4 Companies Are Building On It (TRWD, RICK, BUD, MO)

Spending on nights out and other forms of consumer indulgence has continued to hold up even as households keep a closer eye on their budgets. Sales at U.S. restaurants and bars were up 5.8% year over year in August 2026, according to the Census Bureau, while a Capgemini survey of 12,000 consumers found that seven in ten people turn to small indulgences to cope with financial pressure. From nightlife and hospitality to beer and nicotine, these are habits a lot of people keep even when they cut back elsewhere.

Adult nightlife is a particularly fragmented part of that economy, with a large number of independently operated venues and a range of businesses supporting them. That structure creates opportunities for companies that acquire and operate venues and for businesses that provide the technology, payments, marketing, and other services those venues rely on.

Tradewinds Universal (OTCID: TRWD) is a holding company that acquires and scales adult hospitality businesses and related technologies, and it's pursuing both sides of that opportunity. The company is working toward a network of more than 100 venues through acquisitions, licensing, payment systems, and management services. Its strategy is now expanding beyond owned businesses, with licensing agreements designed to bring TRWD 's technology and services to additional nightlife operators.

TRWD recently announced that it has signed its first U.S. licensing agreement, bringing its revenue-producing relationships into the domestic adult nightlife and hospitality market. The U.S. licensee has relationships with a range of nightlife operators, including those associated with Peppermint Hippo, Las Toxícas, and other brands, which gives TRWD a network of potential participating businesses for its technology and services. Revenue under the agreement is projected to begin during the fourth quarter of 2026.

The U.S. deal follows TRWD 's first licensing agreement, which covers the Latin American nightlife market. Under that agreement, the licensee paid a $50,000 non-refundable upfront deposit, and TRWD also receives a negotiated share of revenue from participating partners.

The licensing model lets operators bring TRWD 's technology and services into their venues without selling them. The platform is designed to participate in recurring economics around nightlife operations, including communications technology, marketing, customer retention, lead management, payment-related services, ATM services, and management.

To put the opportunity in context, TRWD pointed to publicly reported industry data. RCI Hospitality Holdings (Nasdaq: RICK) reported about $242.5 million in fiscal 2025 nightclub revenue across 59 locations, or roughly $4.1 million per location, and estimates that about 2,000 adult nightclubs across North America generate more than $5 billion in annual revenue. Based on those benchmarks, TRWD said a network of 100 participating venues could represent roughly $250 million to more than $400 million in underlying annual venue revenue. The company noted that it would take part in selected portions of those economics through ownership, licensing, and services, and that the revenue it actually recognizes will depend on contract terms, participating businesses, services deployed, and other factors.

TRWD has also filed to change its SIC code to 6719, the code for offices of holding companies, and its longer-term objective is an uplisting to a senior U.S. exchange such as Nasdaq.“We believe we're building a clear path toward seven-figure and ultimately eight-figure annual revenues,” Read said.“We laid out the strategy. Now we are executing it.”

RCI Hospitality Holdings (Nasdaq: RICK) runs adult nightclubs and Bombshells, a chain of restaurants and sports bars. During its fiscal third quarter, the company operated 56 nightclub locations and 12 Bombshells.

Bombshells has become a growing part of the business. RCI recently reported that Bombshell sales rose 25.9% to $10.8 million in the quarter, with same-store sales up 4.7%. New locations in Denver, Lubbock, and Rowlett contributed $2.5 million in sales. Interim President and CEO Travis Reese pointed to Bombshells' performance as the main driver of the quarter's growth and said a strong sports lineup helped offset some softness earlier in the period tied to geopolitical uncertainty.

On the nightclub side, RCI has been reformatting older venues, and four of those reformatted clubs brought in $4.0 million during the quarter. Total nightclub sales came in at $62.5 million, up 1.0% from a year earlier. Altogether, club and sports bar sales reached $73.3 million, a 4.0% increase, while combined same-store sales were close to flat at down 0.2%.

RCI also declared its 42nd consecutive quarterly cash dividend at $0.08 per share. With Bombshells expanding and more reformatted clubs back in operation, the company is heading into its next quarter with a broader mix of venues than it had a year ago.

Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE: BUD) is the world's largest brewer, with brands including Budweiser, Corona, Stella Artois, and Michelob Ultra sold in markets around the world.

Some of the company's fastest growth is coming from outside traditional beer. In its second quarter results, AB InBev reported that revenue from no-alcohol beer rose 27%, and its Beyond Beer category grew 44%. Its BEES Marketplace, a digital platform for retailers, grew gross merchandise value 50% to $1.2 billion.

The core beer business held up as well. Revenue reached $16.66 billion with organic growth of 5.6%, and revenue per hectoliter rose 4.2% as customers traded up to premium brands. Outside their home markets, Corona revenue grew 17%, Stella Artois grew 19%, and Michelob Ultra grew 21%. Beer volumes rose 1.1%, with record second quarter volumes in Mexico, Colombia, and Ecuador.

Normalized EBITDA grew 5.8% to $5.94 billion with a 35.6% margin, and underlying EPS rose 23.4% to $1.21. CEO Michel Doukeris credited investment in the company's megabrands, innovation, and more choices across more occasions for strengthening its brands with consumers. AB InBev gained or held market share in 70% of its markets during the quarter.

Altria Group (NYSE: MO ) owns Philip Morris USA, the maker of Marlboro, along with Helix, the company behind on! nicotine pouches.

Helix has become a big focus for Altria as nicotine pouches take up more of the market, making up 59.9% of the U.S. oral tobacco category in the second quarter, up 8.1 points from a year earlier. The company recently reported that on! PLUS is now in 120,000 stores nationwide, with more line extensions planned and new flavors set to launch in the fourth quarter. In cigarettes, Philip Morris USA is working both ends of the market, with Marlboro Cowboy Cut drawing strong interest from premium smokers, and the discount brand Basic is gaining traction.

For the second quarter, Altria reported net revenues of $6.1 billion, about flat with the prior year, and adjusted diluted EPS of $1.48, up 2.8%. The first half adjusted diluted EPS rose 4.9% to $2.80. CEO Sal Mancuso said the company's first-half performance gave it the confidence to narrow its full-year 2026 guidance to a range of $5.61 to $5.72 per share, which would be 3.5% to 5.5% growth over 2025.

Altria returned nearly $3.9 billion to shareholders through dividends and buybacks in the first half, including 5.3 million shares repurchased at an average price of $62.78. With more pouches on shelves and new flavors in the pipeline, Altria continues to build out its smoke-free lineup.

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