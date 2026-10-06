Beeline Holdings (NASDAQ: BLNE) Expects Q3 Revenue To Reach Second-Highest Level In Company History, Prepares HEI Launch

Beeline Holdings (NASDAQ: BLNE) provided a preliminary update on third-quarter 2026 performance, expecting revenue to reach the second-highest quarterly level in company history and the highest since 2021, while achieving its highest margins to date. Beeline also expects its net loss to decline from Q2, adjusted EBITDA loss to improve to its lowest level in five years and its quarter-end cash position to be at least 50% higher than at the end of Q2. Management attributed the expected improvement in part to its April shift toward Non-QM lending, particularly debt-service coverage ratio (“DSCR”) and Bank Statement loans for property investors and self-employed borrowers.

Beeline also announced the pending launch of a Home Equity Investment (“HEI”) product designed to give homeowners access to home equity without traditional income documentation or required monthly payments. Structured as a loan, the HEI may carry a 10-year term or align with the remaining term of an existing mortgage, with credit scores as low as 500 potentially eligible in certain circumstances. Beeline said the product will broaden its home-finance platform and reduce its dependence on traditional mortgage cycles and interest-rate movements.

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About Beeline Holdings, Inc.

Beeline Holdings, Inc. is a technology-driven mortgage and home-finance company focused on simplifying and accelerating the path to homeownership, property investment and home-equity access. Through its digital platform, Beeline offers mortgage products designed for traditional borrowers, self-employed borrowers and real estate investors and is expanding its platform into home equity investment products.

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