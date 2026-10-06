Silynxcom (NYSE American: SYNX) Receives Two Purchase Orders Totalling Approximately $400,000 From A Leader In Global Defense

Silynxcom recently received two purchase orders for Silynxcom's CLARUS In-Ear Headset products totalling approximately $400,000, are from a leading global defense company. The primary importance of the orders, designated for a European army, is that they reflect continued demand from European defense customers. The orders show Silynxcom's strong relationship with a leading global defense company and a growing reputation among European forces.

Silynxcom (NYSE American: SYNX), a manufacturer and developer of ruggedized tactical communication and hearing-protection devices, as well as other gear and accessories, recently announced that it received two consecutive purchase orders from a leading global defense company, totalling around $400,000 ( ).

These orders were for Silynxcom's CLARUS In-Ear Headset system family of products, and the systems are designated for a European army. The CLARUS system is a fully modular tactical communication system that offers...

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