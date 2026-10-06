Quantum Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNTM) Enters Study Start-Up Agreement For Lucid-MS Phase 2 Trial

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Quantum BioPharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNTM) (FRA: 0K91) has entered into a Study Start-Up Agreement (“SUA”) with the clinical research business of Thermo Fisher Scientific. The agreement covers implementation of Quantum's Phase 2 clinical trial of Lucid-21-302 (“Lucid-MS”) for multiple sclerosis (“MS”). The company said the contract is an important milestone in the clinical development of Lucid-MS. It also marks the start of formal study start-up activities.

The agreement follows the company's receipt of FDA clearance to proceed with the planned Phase 2 trial. Under the contract, Thermo Fisher will support Quantum BioPharma in implementing the trial. This includes study start-up activities and related clinical research services. The PPD Clinical Research Business within Thermo Fisher is a global contract research organization. It has experience supporting clinical programs across therapeutic areas, including central nervous system (“CNS”) and MS studies.

The Phase 2 trial will evaluate the efficacy, safety and tolerability of Lucid-MS in people with progressive forms of MS. The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study is designed to evaluate clinical and radiological endpoints relevant to disease progression and disease biology.

Andrzej Chruscinski, President, Scientific and Clinical Affairs at Quantum BioPharma, said Lucid-MS is designed around a neuroprotective approach that targets demyelination rather than solely modulating the immune system. He added that the Phase 2 study will provide an opportunity to evaluate this approach using clinical and radiological measures.

According to the company, MS affects approximately 2.8 million people worldwide, citing the Atlas of MS, Third Edition. The company also cited Grand View Research projections that the MS therapeutic market will exceed $38 billion by 2030.

Other Nasdaq-listed companies in the biotech sector include Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX), Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRYS), Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) and BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIO).

About Quantum BioPharma Ltd.

Quantum is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a portfolio of innovative assets and biotech solutions for the treatment of challenging neurodegenerative and metabolic disorders and alcohol misuse disorders, with drug candidates in different stages of development. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Lucid Psycheceuticals Inc. (“Lucid”), Quantum is focused on the research and development of its lead compound, Lucid-MS. Lucid-MS is a patented new chemical entity shown to prevent and reverse myelin degradation, the underlying mechanism of multiple sclerosis, in preclinical models. Quantum invented UNBUZZD and spun out its OTC version to Unbuzzd Wellness Inc. (“Unbuzzd”) (formerly Celly Nutrition Corp.). Quantum retains ownership of 19.48% of Unbuzzd as of June 30, 2026. The agreement with Unbuzzd includes royalty payments of 7% of sales from unbuzzd until payments to Quantum total $250 million, after which the royalty drops to 3% in perpetuity. Quantum retains 100% of the rights to develop similar products or alternative formulations specifically for pharmaceutical and medical uses.

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Disclaimer

This article is a paid advertisement. USA Stock Report, a property of Akchirpy Media LLP, has been compensated Five thousand USD by FinnCom, Inc. for ticker tagging coverage of Quantum BioPharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNTM) for a period of October 6th to October 8th, 2026. FinnCom, Inc. may have been compensated by Quantum BioPharma Ltd. or a third party for this coverage. USA Stock Report has not been informed of the source or amount of any such compensation. This compensation creates a conflict of interest, and readers should consider it when evaluating this content. USA Stock Report and Akchirpy Media LLP do not hold any position in the securities mentioned and will not trade them during the compensation period. We have received no compensation from Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Krystal Biotech, Inc., Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated or BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. These companies are mentioned for informational purposes only.

The information in this article is based on public press releases issued by Quantum BioPharma Ltd. We have not independently verified this information. This article is not an offer to buy or sell any security. It is not investment, legal or tax advice. Investing in securities, particularly biotech and small-cap stocks, involves a high degree of risk, including the possible loss of your entire investment. Readers should conduct their own research and consult a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decision.

This article contains forward-looking statements, including statements about the planned Phase 2 trial of Lucid-MS, clinical development and market opportunity. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. Readers should review the company's filings with the SEC at for a full discussion of risk factors.

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