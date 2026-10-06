Should I Still Own Bonds? The Math After Their Worst Quarter Since 1994

MENAFN - Thousandaire) > If you opened your 401(k) this week, the bond slice is the part that looks, well, pretty crappy. The 10-year Treasury yield just posted its biggest quarterly jump in three decades, and a broad total bond market index fund lost around 3.5% for the quarter.

The loss already happened, and it bought you a higher yield on every dollar you hold from here. The math below shows exactly how long it takes to earn the loss back, and why, at your stage, you're almost certainly past that point before you'll ever need the money.

What actually happened

Over July through September, the 10-year Treasury yield climbed roughly 0.87 percentage points. Last Thursday it briefly touched about 5.34%, its highest level since early 2002.

Bond prices and yields move in opposite directions. When new bonds start paying more, the older, lower-paying bonds sitting inside your fund are worth less to anyone who might buy them. Your fund marks those bonds down every day, so you see the hit right away.

That's the whole mechanism. Nothing defaulted. No one stopped paying interest. The bonds in your fund are still paying exactly what they promised; they're just worth less than the new ones on the market.

The one number that explains your loss: duration

Every bond fund publishes a number called duration, measured in years. It does two jobs, and both matter here.

Job one: it predicts the drop. Duration tells you roughly how much the fund's price falls for each 1-point rise in interest rates. A fund with a duration of 6 drops about 6% when rates rise 1 point.

Most broad total bond market index funds sit near that range. So the rough math for last quarter looks like this:

6 (duration) × 0.87 (rate rise) ≈ 5.2% price drop

The actual loss came in smaller, around 3.5%, for two reasons. The fund kept collecting interest all quarter, which cushioned the fall, and it holds bonds of many maturities, not all of which moved as much as the 10-year.

Job two: it predicts the recovery. This is the part the headlines skip.

Why the loss pays you back (the break-even math)

Let's use round, illustrative numbers. Check your own fund's SEC yield and duration before applying this to your account.

Say you had $10,000 in a bond fund yielding 4.5%. Rates rise 0.9 points. With a duration of 6, your fund drops about 5.4%, to $9,460. But your fund now yields roughly 5.4%, because the bonds it buys from here on pay the new, higher rate.

Now compare two paths, both compounding annually with interest reinvested:

The“rates rose” path catches up in year 7 and pulls ahead after that. Notice that the crossover lands right around the fund's duration of 6. That isn't a coincidence; it's the rule of thumb: if you hold a bond fund for longer than its duration, a rate rise roughly evens out, and the longer you hold past that, the more it works in your favor.

One honest caveat: this math assumes rates stay at their new level. If they keep rising, you take another hit first, roughly one duration's worth of percent per point. Bonds still carry real risk. But the same logic applies again: a bigger drop now means a bigger yield later.

What this means for a 34-year-old with a target-date fund

Here's the part that should lower your blood pressure. At your stage, the bond slice is small.

Take an illustrative portfolio: $45,000 invested, with a target of 90% stocks and 10% bonds. That's $4,500 in bonds.

$4,500 × 3.5% loss = $158

That's the actual damage from the worst bond quarter in three decades: about $158 on a $45,000 portfolio. The headline is loud. The dollar hit is small.

The move: rebalance, don't bail

Bonds don't fall in a vacuum. If your stocks held up or rose while your bonds fell, your portfolio has drifted away from its target mix. The fix is to point new money at whatever is now under target.

Same illustrative portfolio, with stocks up 5% for the quarter (a hypothetical figure for the math, not a market claim):

Stocks: $40,500 × 1.05 = $42,525 Bonds: $4,500 × 0.965 = $4,343 Total: $46,868 Bonds are now 9.3% of the portfolio, not 10% Target bond amount: $46,868 × 10% = $4,687 Gap: $344

Direct your next $344 or so of contributions to the bond fund, and you're back on target. No selling, no taxes, no trading fees.

That's the boring move, and it's the right one. Rebalancing means you buy a little more of whatever just got cheaper, which right now is bonds yielding more than they have in two decades.

If you hold a target-date fund, do nothing. The fund rebalances back to its target mix for you. That's the whole point of owning it.

Why not just switch to cash?

It's a fair question. A high-yield savings account or a money market fund doesn't lose value when rates rise, and short-term yields are attractive right now.

The trade-off: cash protects you from rising rates, but it gives up the higher yield you could lock in today if rates later fall, and it does less to cushion you when stocks drop. Selling your bond fund now also turns a temporary paper loss into a permanent one, right after you've absorbed the cost of the rate rise and just before you collect the higher yield that pays it back.

Bonds are in your portfolio to be the steady part when stocks have a bad year. One bad bond quarter doesn't change that job.

When it does make sense to change something

Three situations where a bond loss is a signal to act:

You need the money soon. If you're saving for a home down payment in the next two years, that money shouldn't sit in a fund with a duration of 6. Your timeline is shorter than the fund's duration, so you're on the wrong side of the break-even math. Short-term Treasury bills, CDs, or a high-yield savings account fit that money better.

You never chose your allocation. If you're not sure what your stock and bond split is, this is your prompt to look it up. Five minutes in your 401(k) portal will tell you.

Your bonds are in a taxable account. Most people at your stage should hold bonds inside tax-advantaged accounts, since bond interest is taxed as ordinary income. If you do hold a bond fund in your taxable brokerage, last quarter's loss may be worth harvesting: sell, buy a similar but not substantially identical fund, and use the loss to offset gains. Watch the wash-sale rule, which disallows the loss if you buy a substantially identical security within 30 days before or after the sale.

The bottom line

Your bonds lost money because they now pay more. Hold them longer than their duration and the rate rise roughly evens out; hold them for decades, as you will, and it works in your favor.

Your one move this quarter: check your stock and bond split, and if bonds have drifted under target, send your next contribution their way. If you're in a target-date fund, your move is to close the app.

Sources Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System,“Market Yield on U.S. Treasury Securities at 10-Year Constant Maturity (DGS10),” H.15 Selected Interest Rates, via FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. Daily closes: 4.44% (June 30, 2026), 5.29% (September 30, 2026). Reuters,“Bonds teeter after US Treasuries' worst quarter since 1994,” October 1, 2026. LSEG data: 10-year yield's sharpest quarterly rise since 1994; U.S. yields at two-decade highs. Vanguard, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND), portfolio characteristics: average duration 5.7 years, yield to maturity 5.0%, as of August 31, 2026. Vanguard, Vanguard Target Retirement 2060 Fund fact sheet, June 30, 2026. Allocation of underlying funds: 91.3% stock index funds, 8.7% bond index funds; investment strategy section. Internal Revenue Service, Publication 550, Investment Income and Expenses (taxation of fund distributions; wash sales). U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Investor,“Wash Sales.”



Thousandaire Editorial Team

The Thousandaire Editorial Team creates practical, evidence-based personal finance content for people building real wealth. We break down investing, retirement, taxes, real estate, and other wealth-building decisions with clear explanations, real numbers, and no hype