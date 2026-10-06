Ancient Rock Art Heritage Of Azerbaijan Presented In Italy (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan's ancient rock art heritage has been presented in Italy, the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of the Republic of Azerbaijan said.

An international seminar titled“Rediscovering the First Art of Humanity” was held in the Italian city of Cassine.

The seminar was organized by the“SEN1SEN” think tank and the “Palazzo Mandrilli” Gallery, with technical support from the Azerbaijan Diaspora Support Fund under the State Committee on Work with the Diaspora of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Cassine City Municipality.

The event brought together senior officials from government institutions of various countries, leading European scholars, international experts, museum directors, archaeologists, and specialists in the study, preservation, and management of rock art heritage.

One of the main objectives of the event was to present the Gamigaya rock art complex, which Azerbaijan has proposed for inclusion in the UNESCO World Heritage List, to an international scientific and professional audience.

The exhibition titled“Messages from the Millennia: Gobustan Petroglyphs,” prepared under the guidance of Professor Malahat Farajova, a representative of the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts, presented ancient rock carvings of Gobustan, their historical and cultural significance, as well as Azerbaijan's rich rock art heritage to an international audience.

The participating scholars and experts shared their views on the role of rock art in human history, modern scientific research in this field, and new findings. An international cooperation memorandum was subsequently signed, outlining future areas of cooperation and development in the field of rock art.

The seminar was significant in terms of bringing Azerbaijan's rock art heritage to a wider audience through the use of modern digital technologies.

