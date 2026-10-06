A Data Center Wider Than A Boeing 747 Is Set To Live In Space. James Altucher Says It Points To One Overlooked Investment.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In a new free presentation, leading tech expert James Altucher explains the data center at the center of Elon Musk's AI plan, and the company he believes makes it possible.

Washington, D.C., Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Most of the debate around artificial intelligence and its enormous energy appetite has stayed abstract, a matter of forecasts and power grids. According to tech analyst James Altucher, Elon Musk has already turned it into something physical. In a new free presentation released through Altucher's Investment Network, Altucher describes a specific piece of hardware, an orbital data center Musk calls AI1, and argues it changes the conversation from what might be possible to what has already been built.

A Data Center the Size of an Airliner

The scale of the machine, Altucher notes, is hard to picture. In the presentation he describes AI1 as having "a wingspan of 230 feet," which, as he puts it, makes it "wider than a Boeing 747." This is not a rendering or a concept, in his telling, but a data center designed to operate in orbit rather than on the ground.

That single design choice, Altucher argues, is the whole point. By building the facility for space instead of a plot of land somewhere on Earth, Musk sidesteps nearly every constraint that has been throttling AI's growth.

Built to Run on Sunlight

What makes AI1 work, in Altucher's telling, is where it gets its power. These data centers, he says in the presentation, "can power themselves in orbit, with nothing but the sun." And above the atmosphere, that power source is dramatically better than anything available on the ground.

Altucher points to the physics described in the presentation: solar panels "work up to eight times better" in orbit, with "no clouds, no weather, no night," just uninterrupted sunlight "more than 99% of the time." Even cooling, he notes, comes free, because "space already sits at 250 degrees below zero." The result, he argues, is a facility that can run continuously on effectively unlimited energy.

No Grid, No Zoning Board, No Power Bill

The advantages, in Altucher's framing, go beyond the technical. On Earth, AI data centers have become a flashpoint, drawing complaints, permitting fights, and rising utility costs. In orbit, he argues, those problems simply don't exist. As the presentation puts it, there are "no blackouts, no zoning boards, no town that can tell him no."

There will be, in Altucher's words, "no permitting issues," "no complaints from locals," and "no increases in electricity prices." For Musk, he argues, moving the machine off the planet wasn't just an engineering flourish. It was a way to escape every bottleneck his rivals are still fighting on the ground.

Why Altucher Says This Is the Proof

For Altucher, AI1 matters because it turns Musk's plan from theory into something tangible. He argues in the presentation that the existence of a real, built machine, one designed around a filing Musk made with the government, is the clearest evidence yet of where this is all heading. As he frames it, the future of AI "isn't on Earth anymore. It's in orbit."

And the way he'd position for it, Altucher adds, isn't Musk's own companies. In the presentation he points to a publicly traded supplier he believes is essential to building machines like AI1, one he declines to name, describing it only as the overlooked piece the entire plan depends on.

About This Presentation

Altucher's presentation is free and available on demand. In it, he describes the orbital data center he believes anchors Musk's AI plan, explains why building it in space removes the constraints holding the industry back, and lays out how he would position for the shift. Watch it here.

About James Altucher

James Altucher is a tech analyst and former Wall Street money manager who has spent much of his career translating complex engineering and tech shifts into terms ordinary investors can act on. He is known for zeroing in on the concrete details others overlook, and for identifying the companies at the center of major changes before the broader market does. His work reaches a broad national audience.

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