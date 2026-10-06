QCI Celebrates Successful G2E 2026, Showcasing The Future Of Unified Resort Operations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) QCI ResortsTM, expanded QCI Metrics capabilities, and the QCI Resorts Experience anchor the company's Las Vegas showcase

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) today celebrated a successful appearance at Global Gaming Expo (G2E) 2026, bringing its vision for unified resort operations to the gaming industry's global gathering in Las Vegas. Held September 28–October 1 at The Venetian Expo, the event provided a platform for QCI to showcase its technology, connect with customers and industry leaders, and demonstrate how real-time intelligence can support decisions across the resort.

At the center of QCI's presence was QCI ResortsTM, a unified platform bringing hospitality, food and beverage, marketing, loyalty, guest engagement, and enterprise operations into a shared operational environment, with gaming systems integrated where required. The showcase illustrated how connected information can help teams coordinate their work, respond to changing conditions, and deliver more personalized guest experiences.

“G2E was an opportunity to bring our vision for the connected resort to life,” said Dr. Ralph Thomas, Co-Founder and CEO of QCI.“Our focus is on giving operators technology that helps their teams make informed decisions and take action. QCI Resorts brings that approach across the enterprise, creating a foundation for practical AI and more coordinated operations.”

“What excites me about QCI Resorts is the opportunity to bring the entire guest experience into focus,” said Deana Scott, CEO of Raving Consulting.“Guests experience a resort as one destination, and there is tremendous potential in giving teams a more connected understanding of that journey.”

QCI's presence extended across its main exhibit at Booth #2440 and the QCI Resorts Experience at Booth #2644. Featuring QCI's branded RV activation, the expanded experience created additional space for demonstrations, meetings, and conversations about the next generation of resort technology.

The company's G2E showcase also highlighted expanded QCI Metrics capabilities, providing customers with next-day industry performance data across nearly 100,000 gaming machines. Combined with QCI's analytical tools and integration with QCI Slots, these capabilities help operators compare their performance with broader market data and make more informed gaming floor decisions.

Beyond the exhibit floor, QCI's G2E program emphasized education and practical applications of artificial intelligence. Andrew Cardno, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer, was part of the program for“Beyond the Hype: Artificial Intelligence in Tribal Casino Operations,” addressing implementation lessons and opportunities to create measurable operational value.

QCI also highlighted The Math That Gaming Made - Compendium, Book 16, bringing together 19 years of casino analytics research in a full-color resource for industry professionals.

“The value of G2E comes from bringing operators, technology teams, and industry leaders together around the challenges that matter,” said Cardno.“We are grateful to everyone who spent time with QCI this year. Those relationships help guide our work as we continue building tools that make information more accessible and useful throughout the resort.”

To learn more about QCI Resorts or arrange a demonstration, visit qci.ai/contact.

ABOUT QCI

Quick Custom Intelligence, Inc. applies agentic technology throughout its own business and uses that foundation to develop, deliver, and support the QCI AGI Platform and QCI ResortsTM, its unified business platform for resorts. QCI technology serves more than 325 casino resorts across markets including North America, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, and Europe, supporting annual gross gaming revenue exceeding $42 billion.

Built for casino and hospitality businesses, QCI Resorts connects hospitality services, dining, marketing, loyalty programs, guest engagement, and enterprise operations within one platform. A shared AI foundation supports real-time operational intelligence, interaction through natural language, and agentic capabilities across departments, while accommodating integrated gaming systems. QCI's approach helps operators move beyond disconnected applications and separate reporting environments toward a common operational view that supports coordinated decisions and action.

Founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Andrew Cardno, QCI maintains its headquarters in San Diego, California, and additional offices in cities including St. Louis, Denver, Seattle, and Phoenix.

For information, call (858) 299-5715 or visit qci.ai.

ABOUT ANDREW CARDNO

Andrew Cardno, QCI's Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer, brings more than two decades of leadership in artificial intelligence, data infrastructure, and visualization. His experience includes directing private research teams staffed by researchers with doctoral and master's degrees and developing visualization techniques, including the deep zoom image format used in mapping applications.

Cardno has received two Smithsonian Laureate honors. Teams working under his leadership have received 40 industry awards, with three recognizing transformative contributions to gaming. Across his career, he has contributed to more than 150 patent applications.

His work spans telecommunications, retail, healthcare, and gaming, with experience involving organizations such as Telstra Australia, Walmart, Best Buy, City of Hope, and UC San Diego. That cross-industry background informs his approach to making complex information accessible and useful in operational settings.

Cardno has co-authored 16 books with Dr. Ralph Thomas and contributed to more than 100 industry publications. His work has also reached over 100 Native American tribal resorts, reflecting his longstanding involvement with tribal gaming organizations and his commitment to community and diversity.

ABOUT DR. RALPH THOMAS

Dr. Ralph Thomas leads Quick Custom Intelligence as its Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. An entrepreneur and applied analytics specialist, he has founded two businesses developing solutions for gaming, education, and adult learning.

His casino industry experience includes putting analytics into practice across individual properties and organizations operating multiple properties, with a focus on measurable financial improvements. He has also developed business intelligence tools for casino businesses operating at a multibillion-dollar scale.

Thomas combines detailed knowledge of underlying data with direct understanding of casino operations, bringing both perspectives to product development and business decisions. His published work includes 16 co-authored books and more than 80 articles examining applied analytics and gaming data science. He is also named as an inventor on dozens of patents.