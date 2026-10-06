Beer Institute Releases August 2026 Taxable Removals Estimate Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WASHINGTON, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Beer Institute published an unofficial estimate of taxable removals shipments by beer brewers for August 2026: August 2026 estimate of 10,900,000 barrels, for a decrease of 3.5% compared to August 2025 removals of 11,296,310.

Taxable Removals Tax Paid - TTB (31 Gallon Barrels) Month 2025 2026 Percent Change Volume Change January 10,618,554 9,005,959 -15.2% -1,612,595 February 10,196,466 9,879,635 -3.1% -316,831 March 12,503,329 12,441,067 -0.5% -62,262 April 12,100,354 11,656,983 -3.7% -443,371 May 12,984,529 12,096,697 -6.8% -887,832 June 14,265,845 13,480,886 -5.5% -784,959 July 12,347,575 12,000,000 -2.8% -347,575 August 11,296,310 10,900,000 -3.5% -396,310 YTD 96,312,962 91,461,227 -5.0% -4,851,735

The September 2026 taxable removals estimate is scheduled to be released on November 4, 2026.

The Beer Institute is a national trade association for the American brewing industry, representing brewers, beer importers and industry suppliers-an industry that supports nearly 2.42 million jobs and provides more than $471 billion to the American economy. First founded in 1862 as the U.S. Brewers Association, the Beer Institute is committed today to developing sound public policy and to the values of civic duty and personal responsibility. For additional updates from the Beer Institute, visit our website and follow us on Facebook, X, LinkedIn and Instagram.

CONTACT: Caitlin Harder Beer Institute 2027372337...