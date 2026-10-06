SCANOSS's Earnie Catches The License Violations AI Coding Agents Don't Know They're Creating

The major release checks license obligations down to the copied snippet - in context via MCP, at pre-commit, and at merge - for code moving at agent speed.

- Julian Coccia, CEOMADRID, MADRID, SPAIN, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As AI coding agents take on a growing share of enterprise development, open source license obligations are entering codebases faster than most compliance programmes can review them: an agent has no visibility into a team's license policy, and no reason to pause and check one. SCANOSS today announced the public launch of Earnie, a major release of its software governance platform, at a live online event. Earnie is a continuous programme, organised around dated Releases rather than a point-in-time scan, for a world where code, including AI-written code, moves faster than manual review can follow.A human developer who copies a snippet from a forum post might pause, half-remember something about a copyleft license, and ask a colleague before committing it. A coding agent won't. It has no memory of a company's license policy, no instinct that a snippet might carry an obligation, and no reason to flag what it just wrote. As agents generate and commit code at a volume no human review process was built to keep pace with, that gap stops being one violation at a time and becomes exposure at scale - quietly, across dozens of commits a day.Earnie is built to close that gap at the same speed the exposure is created. It catches license obligations down to the individual snippet - not just the declared dependency a typical software composition analysis tool would see - across a developer's own commits, copied or vendored code, and anything an AI agent introduces, using the same deterministic, KB-backed detection across all three.For each component Earnie identifies, it maps the applicable license and its obligations, generates attribution and notice files, and keeps a versioned software bill of materials (SBOM) in open standards (CycloneDX and SPDX) ready for export on demand. An existing CycloneDX or SPDX SBOM can also be imported directly, so a team doesn't have to rebuild its inventory from zero. The result is a standing record of license posture rather than a report that goes stale the day after it's produced.Detection is only the starting point. Earnie connects each finding to policy, so a team can see not just what was found but what to do about it, and to a record of the decision itself: policy changes go through an approval step with a visible pending, approved, or rejected status, so a change in what's allowed is as auditable as the finding that prompted it.Earnie also brings this checking directly into the coding-agent workflow. Over the Model Context Protocol (MCP), a coding agent can ask Earnie whether a component is allowed under a project's policy before it ever adds the dependency, and receive guidance - pass, warn, or flag for review - in the same moment it's writing code. The same policy applies again once a change reaches a pull request, where it appears as a clear comment and pass/warn signal for the reviewer.- MCP: in-context policy guidance for coding agents, before a dependency is added- CLI and pre-commit: license and obligation checks at the keyboard- GitHub Actions and pull-request checks: policy comments and pass/warn signals on every PR- Earnie UI: the standing record of findings, decisions, and evidenceEarnie's detection draws on SCANOSS's proprietary knowledge base of more than 188 million open source components and 3 trillion lines of fingerprinted code across 12 programming languages, with no dependency on third-party data. Each customer works in its own isolated environment; source code stays there, and only fingerprints and hashes are shared with SCANOSS for matching.SCANOSS says the goal is a record that satisfies a stricter test than a compliance checklist: results a team can trust internally, and results a regulator or auditor can independently audit.Earnie is available now. Details on the full release, including coverage of AI governance and post-quantum cryptography readiness, are available at earnie.

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Meet Earnie: governance that keeps up with agent-written code

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SCANOSS's Earnie catches the license violations AI coding agents don't know they're creating News Provided By SCAN OPEN SOURCE SOLUTIONS SL October 06, 2026, 17:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Companies, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Technology



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