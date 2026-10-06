Moonlight Pte Ltd. Expands Product Range With Aluminium Fluted Panels

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The third-generation family business marks 50 years of supplying awnings and blinds in SingaporeMoonlight Pte Ltd., a Singapore-based manufacturer and supplier of awnings and blinds, is strengthening its product portfolio with the introduction of aluminium fluted panels, while marking more than five decades of experience in the industry. The latest product addition reflects the family-owned company's continued focus on developing practical and design-conscious solutions for residential and commercial spaces.Founded in 1976 by Mr. Goh Boon Kuay, Moonlight Pte Ltd. has evolved from its founder's earlier experience with Goh & Keng, established in 1968, into a third-generation family business. The company has built its expertise around the design and manufacture of awnings and blinds, including products produced locally in Singapore.Today, Moonlight offers a broad selection of shading and shelter solutions, including metal awnings, clay tile awnings, retractable awnings, polycarbonate awnings, vertical drop blinds, glass awnings and aluminium composite panel awnings. Its blinds portfolio includes Venetian, vertical, roller, wooden, zebra, lantex blinds, dream blinds, zip blinds and outdoor blinds.The company's latest addition, aluminium fluted panel, extends its offering beyond traditional awning and blind solutions. Designed to combine a contemporary appearance with functional applications, aluminium fluted panels can provide an additional option for customers seeking architectural finishes that complement modern building and interior designs.The new product has also been incorporated into Moonlight's website as part of an updated product offering, giving customers greater visibility of the company's expanding range of solutions.“Reaching more than 50 years in the industry is an important milestone for our family business. As we continue building on the foundation established by my father, we also want to keep developing products that meet the changing needs of our customers. The addition of aluminium fluted panels is part of our ongoing effort to offer more choices while maintaining the quality and service that our customers have come to expect,” expressed Mr. Goh Kian Aik.Mr. Goh joined the family business at the age of 21 in 1984 and spent almost two decades working in the industry before taking over from his father. In 2019, the third generation of the family joined the company, with Mitchell and Melvin Goh contributing to the next stage of Moonlight's development.With decades of experience in manufacturing and supplying shading solutions, Moonlight continues to place emphasis on product quality, responsive service and long-term customer relationships. Its experience also allows the company to provide advice based on the practical requirements of different spaces, from weather protection and shelter to privacy, light control and design.As a long-standing awnings and blinds manufacturer in Singapore, Moonlight continues to combine established industry knowledge with new product development. The introduction of aluminium fluted panels adds another dimension to its portfolio as the company moves forward while maintaining the family business values established by its founder.Media ContactMoonlight Pte Ltd.#38 Loyang Drive,#01-118, Singapore 508960(+65) 6545-3363...

Wendy Lee

W360 Group Pte Ltd

+ +63 917 818 2275

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Moonlight Pte Ltd. Expands Product Range with Aluminium Fluted Panels News Provided By W360 Group Pte Ltd October 06, 2026, 17:47 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Consumer Goods



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