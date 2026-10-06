Formatk Launches Alpha System 3.0, Combining XLPTM Diode Laser & 3D IPL In A Single Platform

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) TIRAT CARMEL, ISRAEL, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- FormaTK Systems Ltd. announced the launch of the Alpha System 3.0, an aesthetic platform combining XLPTM Diode Laser and 3D IPL technologies in a single device. The new Alpha System is available now through FormaTK's global distributors.The Alpha System brings together two complete technologies, giving clinics access to more than 20 clinical indications from a single platform, including hair removal, vascular lesions, rosacea, pigmentation, acne vulgaris, and skin rejuvenation.XLPTM Diode Laser. At the center of the new Alpha is XLPTM (Extended Long Pulse), FormaTK's third-generation diode laser technology. XLPTM is designed around increasing the rate of heat diffusion to support effective treatment outcomes in laser hair removal.XLPTM introduces five treatment modes: Single, Fast, PowerMotionTM, FineMotionTM, and SafeToneTM. PowerMotionTM delivers continuous, in-motion treatment in a single pass. FineMotionTM is dedicated to fine and vellus hair, while SafeToneTM is engineered for melanin-rich skin. Together, the five modes enable practitioners to adapt treatment to different skin and hair characteristics at each stage, rather than applying a single protocol to every patient.The XLPTM applicators incorporate Golden Touch adaptive cooling, using a sapphire tip with a gold-plated mechanism that continuously protects the epidermis throughout treatment, supporting patient comfort and safety across the Fitzpatrick skin-type spectrum.3D IPL. Exclusive to the Alpha System, 3D IPL gives practitioners independent control over a broader range of treatment parameters, including contact-cooling intensity. This allows clinicians to match parameters more precisely to each lesion and reach the desired clinical endpoint with less energy, supporting both safety and patient comfort.Objective assessment. The Alpha System integrates MILO, a digital melanin meter that measures skin melanin and recommends treatment parameters in three steps. By replacing visual estimation with objective measurement, MILO supports more consistent and safe treatment across diverse skin types.A new design. The new Alpha has been rebuilt around the needs of the treatment room, inside and out. A sleek, modern black finish gives the system a presence suited to a contemporary clinic, while a compact main unit and dedicated mobile trolley allow it to move easily between rooms. An integrated drawer keeps applicators and accessories organized and within easy reach.“Aesthetic medicine stopped being a single-indication business a long time ago,” said Shai Toledano, CEO of FormaTK Systems.“Patients rarely arrive with one concern, and a consultation almost never ends where it started. What limits a clinic is not the practitioner's judgement; it is how much of that consultation the equipment can actually answer. We built the new Alpha so that neither technology is a passenger. Two complete technologies in one system mean a practice can follow the treatment wherever it needs to go and grow its offering without growing its floor space.”The Alpha System is CE marked and holds FDA clearance, with compliance with applicable EU MDR requirements.For more information, visit .ABOUT FORMATK SYSTEMS LTD.Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Israel's advanced technology hub, FormaTK Systems Ltd. designs, develops, and manufactures aesthetic medical technologies, with R&D at its core. Led by industry veterans with decades of experience in medical device innovation, the company supports clinics in more than 45 countries worldwide.With platforms such as Alpha and Magma, featuring 3D IPL and third-generation XLPTM diode laser technology, FormaTK continues to develop clinically grounded, commercially scalable solutions that support modern aesthetic practices.

Naama Tran-Lavi

FormaTK Systems Ltd

+ +972 4-857-1848

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FormaTK Launches Alpha System 3.0, Combining XLPTM Diode Laser & 3D IPL in a Single Platform News Provided By Press Release Co. October 06, 2026, 17:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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