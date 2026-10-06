A RISING STAR WITH A MISSION: BRITNEY ANNE HEATH Mcdonald NAMED TO 2026 TEXAS RISING STARS LIST FOR THIRD YEAR

Meet Britney McDonald, Partner at Marc Whitehead & Associates, LLP

Britney McDonald, Partner at Marc Whitehead & Associates, LLP & Marc Whitehead Founding Partner, Marc Whitehead & Associates, LLP Named Super Laywers 2026

Super Lawyers 2026 names Britney Anne Heath McDonald 'Rising Star'

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Marc Whitehead & Associates Partner Recognized as She Continues Building a Career Advocating for Individuals Facing Disability and Insurance Benefit Denials

- Marc Whitehead, Founding Partner, Marc Whitehead & AssociatesHOUSTON,, TX, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Marc Whitehead & Associates Partner Britney Anne Heath McDonald has been named to the Super Lawyers Rising Star list for the third year. Britney represents and advocates for clients in pursuing valid claims against their multi-billion-dollar insurance policy carriers and focuses on claims involving breach of contract, bad faith insurance practices, DPTA violations and wrongful denial of insurance benefits against insurance companies through ERISA-based claims, as well as veteran benefit denials and social security disability income denials.For attorney Britney Anne Heath McDonald, practicing disability and insurance law means stepping into people's lives at moments when the stakes could not feel higher.A serious illness or disability may have already taken away someone's ability to work. Then an insurance company or benefits program they counted on delivers another blow: a denial.Helping people fight back against those denials has become a defining part of McDonald's legal career.Now, that work is being recognized as McDonald, a Partner at Marc Whitehead & Associates, Attorneys at Law LLP, has been selected to the 2026 Texas Rising Stars list, marking her third year receiving the recognition.“Being recognized is incredibly meaningful, but what matters most to me is the work behind it,” said McDonald.“Our clients come to us when they are facing enormous uncertainty. They may be sick, unable to work and worried about what happens next. Being able to stand beside them, help them understand their rights and advocate for the benefits they counted on is a responsibility I take very seriously.”BUILDING A CAREER AROUND PEOPLE WHO HAVE BEEN TOLD“NO”Based in Texas, McDonald represents clients nationally in disputes involving disability insurance and denied benefits.Her practice includes ERISA claim disputes, breach of insurance contract disputes, bad faith insurance matters, veterans benefit denials and Social Security Disability claims.She writes motions and argues cases in federal district courts across the country and also advocates for veterans before the Board of Veterans' Appeals and the U.S. Court of Appeals for Veterans Claims.Over the course of her career, McDonald has helped recover millions of dollars for clients who had previously been denied compensation.Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.But for McDonald, the numbers tell only part of the story.Behind each claim is an individual who may be dealing simultaneously with a life-changing medical condition, the loss of a career and an unexpected battle with an insurance company or benefits system.“When someone has worked hard, planned for the future and relied on insurance or benefits to protect them, being denied when they actually need that protection can be devastating,” McDonald said.“Our clients deserve to be heard. They deserve someone willing to dig into the details, understand what happened and fight for them.”FROM MANAGING ATTORNEY TO PARTNERMcDonald's growth within Marc Whitehead & Associates has mirrored the expansion of her practice and leadership responsibilities.She became a Partner in 2023, after serving as the firm's Senior Managing Attorney for its insurance department since 2015. During that period, she also spent seven years managing the firm's veterans disability department.Her work spans the life of a claim, from advising clients during the application process through administrative appeals, negotiations, mediation and federal litigation.McDonald also works with the firm's legal team to develop strategies for appeals and federal court motions, combining legal research with a detailed examination of clients' medical histories, policies and benefit claims.That combination of litigation, strategy and personal advocacy has become central to her approach to disability law.ADVOCACY BEYOND AN INDIVIDUAL CASEMcDonald's commitment to advocacy also extends into the broader legal community.She has served in leadership roles with the Texas Trial Lawyers Association, including on its Board of Directors and Executive Committee, and has been involved with the organization's Women's Caucus, Public Service Committee, Membership Committee and Legislative Academy.Her professional involvement also includes the Houston Trial Lawyers Association, American Association for Justice, National Organization of Veterans Advocates, National Organization of Social Security Claimants' Representatives, Texas Women Lawyers and other legal and community organizations.McDonald earned her Juris Doctor from South Texas College of Law and her bachelor's degree, cum laude, in Speech Communications from Baylor University. She has been licensed to practice law in Texas since 2012.She is also an accredited veterans claims attorney with the Department of Veterans Affairs and a certified mediator.RECOGNITION THAT REFLECTS A LARGER PURPOSEThe 2026 Texas Rising Stars selection marks another milestone in a career McDonald has built around representing people who may otherwise feel outmatched by large insurance companies and complicated government benefit systems.Marc Whitehead, founding partner of Marc Whitehead & Associates, said McDonald's recognition reflects both her legal work and the role she has grown into within the firm.“Britney brings an extraordinary level of commitment to the people we represent,” said Whitehead.“She understands that behind every policy, appeal and court filing is a person who is depending on us. Watching her grow into a leader within this firm while never losing that focus on the client has been incredibly rewarding.”For McDonald, the recognition ultimately returns to the same place her career began: the client.“People don't come to us because everything in their lives is going well,” McDonald said.“They come to us because something has happened that has changed their future. If we can give them a voice, help them understand their options and fight for the benefits they deserve, that's work worth doing.”ABOUT TEXAS RISING STARSTexas Rising Stars is a designation issued by Super Lawyers, a private attorney rating service. The selection process includes independent research and peer evaluation and is designed to recognize eligible attorneys who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement.Texas Rising Stars is a private rating designation. Selection is not an award or certification by the State Bar of Texas, the Texas Board of Legal Specialization or any court.ABOUT BRITNEY ANNE HEATH McDONALDBritney Anne Heath McDonald is a Partner at Marc Whitehead & Associates, Attorneys at Law LLP. Based in Houston, she represents clients nationwide in matters involving disability insurance, ERISA claims, insurance disputes, veterans' disability benefits and Social Security Disability.McDonald earned her J.D. from South Texas College of Law and her B.A., cum laude, in Speech Communications from Baylor University.ABOUT MARC WHITEHEAD & ASSOCIATESMarc Whitehead & Associates, Attorneys at Law LLP is a Houston-based disability law firm representing individuals nationwide in Social Security Disability, long-term disability insurance and veterans' disability matters. The firm advocates for individuals and families navigating denied disability and insurance benefit claims.For more information, visit or call 866-753-6383.

Bianca Bucaram

THE BUCARAM PUBLIC RELATIONS Group

+1 713-898-6552

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A RISING STAR WITH A MISSION: BRITNEY ANNE HEATH McDONALD NAMED TO 2026 TEXAS RISING STARS LIST FOR THIRD YEAR News Provided By THE BUCARAM PUBLIC RELATIONS Group October 06, 2026, 17:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry, Law, World & Regional



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