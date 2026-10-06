River House At Odette's Welcomes Season Of Harvest

Experience fall season in New Hope at River House at Odette's

Autumn offers at River House at Odette's

From Leaf Peeping to Spooky Season Endeavors, Fall Abounds in New Hope

NEW HOPE, PA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- River House at Odette's, an indulgent and chic retreat overlooking the Delaware River in vibrant New Hope, Pa., welcomes crisp autumn days and the vivid colors of fall with bountiful happenings and programs. From photo-worthy moments amongst scarecrows and pumpkins at Peddler's Village to spirited, haunting experiences with The Distillery and New Hope Ghost Tours, River House at Odette's creates idyllic getaways to enjoy the season of harvest.For those looking to enjoy New Hope's chilling accounts, the annual favorite Fireside Ghost Stories return to Odette's Overlook for two evenings - Oct. 7 and Oct. 21 at 7:30 pm. The interactive events feature an informal talk with historian and Ghost Tour guide, Carolyn Randolph. Specializing in Bucks County history, Randolph presents tales of the city and the surrounding towns to shine a new light on its fascinating past and the bold names whose presence still roam the area to this day. Odette's dining reservations recommended.Seasonal River House at Odette's programs available this fall include:Ghost Tours of New HopeSince its founding in 1722, a host of illustrious characters, artists, entertainers and politicians have called New Hope home and the lore of spirits past still linger. Spellbound guests booking a two-night Ghost Tour getaway embark along New Hope's chilling path, hearing tales of the haunted history. Available on select nights through Nov. 5, 2026, the Ghost Tours package includes two-nights accommodations, special Ghost Tour admission, a copy of Haunted Village and Valley book and a spooky welcome amenity.Scarecrows in the VillageFor a more charming take on Halloween, the Scarecrows in the Village package, available through Oct. 26, 2026, welcome fall lovers with accommodations, a fall welcome amenity and round-trip transportation to the idyllic Peddler's Village, home to the beloved Scarecrows in the Village experience. Guests enjoy lovely autumn days as they wander shops and enjoy the flavors of fall before returning to cozy accommodations with an autumnal cheese plate and festive cookies waiting by the fire.Spirits by the RiverAvailable through Nov. 29, 2026, Spirits by the River invites guests to enjoy a guided whiskey tasting experience with The Distillery in Lambertville. The two-night stay includes accommodations, round-trip transportation to the whiskey tasting experience and welcome amenity.Tucked 40 miles outside of Philadelphia in the vibrant and inspiring New Hope community, River House at Odette's calls guests to retreat to the quiet banks of the Delaware River. The 36-room boutique hotel (plus two adjacent elegant Guest Houses) stands where musician and actress Odette Myrtil once housed her boisterous cabaret. Named the Top Boutique Resort Hotel in the Mid-Atlantic in the Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards, River House curates indulgent comfort with eclectic, flirtatious design elements seamlessly married with the property's storied past for an unparalleled riverfront experience. Peppered with chic mementos of Ms. Myrtil's bygone era, Odette's Restaurant, the lobby Piano Lounge and the exclusive Roof rooftop bar entice with culinary endeavors designed to feel like a love letter to the site's colorful history.To experience fall at River House at Odette's, call 215.682.2022 or visit and follow on Facebook and Instagram.

River House at Odette's Media Contact

The Mayfield Group

+1 850-421-9007

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River House at Odette's Welcomes Season of Harvest News Provided By The Mayfield Group October 06, 2026, 17:54 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry



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