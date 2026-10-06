ACTALL Hubsens5tm Now Generally Available, Giving Bosch Security Escort® Users A Proven Path Forward

Actall HubSensTM Portal

Developed and proven with current Bosch Security Escort® users, ACTALL HubSens5TM enables facilities to modernize without a full rip-and-replace

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ACTALL Corporation today announced the general availability of ACTALL HubSens5TM providing Bosch Security Escort® users with a proven way to move beyond the discontinued platform while retaining much of their existing field infrastructure.

ACTALL HubSens5TM is the result of extensive development and deployment work with correctional facilities and other current Bosch Security Escort® users over the past several years. Those organizations faced a difficult choice following the product's end-of-life: continue relying on aging technology on vulnerable software and without support, or replace infrastructure that remained operational at significant cost and disruption.

Working directly with existing sites, ACTALL developed and refined a third option.

ACTALL HubSens5TM is designed to replace the Bosch Security Escort® head-end while continuing to use existing Bosch® transponders, receivers and Personal Alarm Transmitters (PATs) operating at 304 MHz and 433 MHz.

“HubSens5 has been built around a real problem our customers were facing,” said Bob Hampe, President and CEO of Actall Corporation.“They had field infrastructure that continued to work, but the platform behind it had reached end-of-life. Over the past several years, we have worked alongside Bosch Security Escort® users to develop, test and prove a better migration path. ACTALL HubSens5TM is the result of that work, and it is now available to the wider market.”

Turning existing Bosch® infrastructure into a modern RTLS

ACTALL HubSens5TM replaces the legacy software and control layer with a modern real-time location and crisis-alarm platform. Security teams can view people and alarms on facility floor plans, track location updates in real time and separate person alarms from infrastructure issues such as receiver outages, transponder faults and supervision failures.

The platform also includes tools for site testing and calibration, allowing location performance to be refined around the RF characteristics of each individual facility.

Proven through staged deployment

A key part of the development process has been ACTALL's Controlled Evaluation Program (CEP).

Rather than asking facilities to make a one-step cutover, ACTALL HubSens5TM can initially operate alongside the existing Bosch® system, observing live events and building comparison data while Bosch® remains operational. Facilities can then move through controlled stages toward full Actall operation, with evidence reviewed at each step.

This approach has allowed ACTALL and its customers to validate the technology in the environments where it is used before making ACTALL HubSens5TM broadly available.

“This is not a concept or a future roadmap,” added Hampe.“In addition to supporting existing ACTALL ATLASTM real-time location systems, ACTALL HubSens5TM has been developed around operating Bosch Security Escort® sites and the challenges those customers actually face. General availability marks the point where that work becomes a proven option for the wider Bosch® user base.”

Partner portal now open at hubsens

Alongside general availability, ACTALL has opened the hubsens platform portal to channel partners, systems integrators, and architectural and engineering (A&E) firms. The portal gives these organizations one place to find what they need to specify, propose and deliver ACTALL HubSens5TM projects.

Portal users can access product documentation along with sales and marketing material. Select certified partners also get pricing and software downloads, so they can quote, deploy and maintain HubSens5 installations directly.

“Many Bosch Security Escort® sites are specified, installed and supported through partners and A&E firms,” said Hampe.“The hubsens portal gives those partners direct access to the documentation and tools they need, and gives our certified partners the pricing and software to bring HubSens5 to their customers.”

ACTALL HubSens5TM is generally available from October 6, 2026. Channel partners, integrators and A&E firms can request portal access at hubsens.

About ACTALL

ACTALL develops real-time location and crisis-communication systems for secure environments, including corrections, healthcare and behavioral health. Its solutions support staff duress, personnel location, asset tracking and location-aware security applications.

For more information, visit actall. Partner resources are available at hubsens.

Security Escort is a registered trademark of Bosch Security Systems.

Steve Manifold

Actall Corporation

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ACTALL HubSens5TM Now Generally Available, Giving Bosch Security Escort® Users a Proven Path Forward News Provided By Actall Corporation October 06, 2026, 17:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Electronics Industry, Technology, World & Regional



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