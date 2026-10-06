Help Shape Future Investment In Your Neighborhood

Join the City of Atlanta and Invest Atlanta for an October 8 Virtual Community Meeting on Redevelopment Plans

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The City of Atlanta and Invest Atlanta are inviting people who live, work, own a business or property, or otherwise have a general interest in seven Tax Allocation District (TAD) communities to participate in an October 8 virtual meeting and help shape the updates to the districts' Redevelopment Plans. These plans will help guide future investment and development within each TAD.“The people who know these neighborhoods best should help shape what comes next,” said Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, who also serves as Board Chair of Invest Atlanta.“These TAD plans will help guide future investment across seven communities, so we want residents, business owners and other stakeholders at the table early, asking questions and telling us what their neighborhoods need. Good planning starts with listening, and that is exactly what this process is designed to do.”The seven TADs included in the planning process are:EastsideWestsideCampbellton RoadMetropolitan ParkwayHollowell/MLKStadium NeighborhoodsPerry BoltonThe virtual community meeting will provide an opportunity for residents and stakeholders to learn about the redevelopment planning process, understand how TAD investments can support Atlanta communities, share their priorities for future investment and learn how to engage throughout the process.WHAT: TAD Redevelopment Virtual Community MeetingWHEN: Thursday, October 8, 6:30-7:30 p.m.WHERE: OnlineREGISTER Here: CLICK HERE“Updating these Redevelopment Plans is an important opportunity to ensure future investments are aligned with the needs and priorities of the communities we serve,” said Dr. Eloisa Klementich, president and CEO of Invest Atlanta.“We want Atlantans to understand the role these plans play in shaping future development and, most importantly, to have an opportunity to share their perspectives and help inform what comes next. Hearing directly from the people who live, work, and invest in these communities is an important part of planning for Atlanta's future.”The October 8 meeting is the beginning of the community engagement process with several in-person meetings to take place in the upcoming weeks. Community members are encouraged to participate in the meeting and continue sharing feedback as the Redevelopment Plans are updated.About Tax Allocation DistrictsTax Allocation Districts are an economic development tool used to help finance improvements and investments in designated areas where development or redevelopment is needed. TAD financing can help support projects that contribute to community revitalization, infrastructure improvements, affordable housing, job creation, and other public benefits.The updated Redevelopment Plans will help establish a framework for future investments within the seven TADs and provide guidance for projects and initiatives that advance redevelopment goals.For more information about the TAD Redevelopment Plan updates and to participate in the virtual community meeting, visit ATLtadupdate.About Invest AtlantaInvest Atlanta is the City of Atlanta's official economic development authority. The organization's mission is to shape the city's future by growing jobs and driving neighborhood investment, elevating the city's global competitiveness, and advancing development and innovation that uplifts all residents and businesses.

Katrina Highsmith-Johnson

Invest Atlanta

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Help Shape Future Investment in Your Neighborhood News Provided By Agility PR Solutions October 06, 2026, 17:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy



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