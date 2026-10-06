Turning 60, 61, 62 Or 63 This Year? Your 401(K) Limit Is Higher Than You May Think

MENAFN - Free Financial Advisor) Workers ages 60 through 63 can contribute up to $35,750 of their own money to an eligible 401(k) in 2026, combining the $24,500 regular limit with the $11,250 special catch-up limit – Shutterstock

Turning 60 in 2026 comes with an unusual retirement perk: a bigger 401(k) catch-up contribution limit. If you turn 60, 61, 62 or 63 at any point this year, you may be able to put up to $35,750 of your own money into a traditional 401(k) or similar workplace plan.

That figure comes from a regular employee contribution limit of $24,500 plus a special catch-up limit of $11,250. The IRS raised the regular 401(k) limit for 2026, but the age-specific catch-up rule comes from the SECURE 2.0 Act.

That creates a curious little retirement window. Someone who turns 59 this year does not get the same higher catch-up limit. Someone who turns 60 does. And someone who turns 64 loses that special bump and returns to the standard age-50-plus catch-up limit.

Your Birthday Can Change the Math

For 2026, most employees can defer up to $24,500 into a 401(k). Workers age 50 and older generally can add another $8,000 through the regular catch-up provision, bringing the potential total to $32,500.

But SECURE 2.0 created a larger catch-up opportunity for people who attain age 60 through 63 during the year. In 2026, that special catch-up limit is $11,250 instead of $8,000. Add that to $24,500, and the employee contribution ceiling becomes $35,750.

That extra $3,250 is not a separate retirement account or bonus deposited by an employer. It simply gives an eligible worker more room to defer salary into the workplace plan. For someone with enough income to make those additional contributions, that can create more space for retirement savings during the final stretch of a career.

There is also a small detail that can trip people up: the rule applies to the year in which the worker attains age 60, 61, 62 or 63. So the calendar year matters, not simply whether someone happens to be 60 on January 1.

The $35,750 Number Needs One Big Asterisk

The larger limit does not mean every 60-to-63-year-old automatically gets to contribute $35,750. The employer's retirement plan must allow catch-up contributions. The IRS specifically notes that plan terms can impose restrictions or lower limits.

That makes the workplace plan document surprisingly relevant. An employee can have plenty of salary, reach the right age and still discover that the plan does not offer every contribution feature available under federal law.

There is another wrinkle for higher earners. Beginning with 2026 contributions, certain catch-up contributions must go into a Roth account rather than a pre-tax account if the employee's prior-year wages from the employer exceeded the applicable threshold. The IRS set that threshold at $150,000 for 2025 wages used for 2026 contributions.

That does not eliminate the catch-up contribution. It changes its tax treatment. Instead of reducing taxable income today, the required Roth catch-up generally goes into the account after income tax has applied.

This Is More Useful than Simply Chasing a Bigger Number

A higher contribution limit only matters if someone can actually use it. For a worker earning enough to cover living expenses while increasing retirement contributions, however, those additional dollars can give the final working years a little more muscle.

Consider someone turning 62 in 2026 who already contributes the regular $24,500. If the plan permits the full special catch-up, that person could add another $11,250, reaching $35,750 in employee contributions for the year.

That does not guarantee a particular retirement balance. Investment returns vary, and contributions alone cannot predict future income. But the higher limit gives eligible workers another opportunity to move money from a paycheck into a retirement account while they still have employment income.

And there is no requirement that someone be“behind” on retirement savings to use a catch-up contribution. The IRS specifically says workers do not need to have fallen behind to qualify.

Employer Matching Money Is a Separate Piece

There is an easy source of confusion here. The $35,750 figure describes employee elective deferrals, not the entire amount that can land in the 401(k).

Employer matching contributions and other employer contributions fall under different rules. For 2026, the overall defined-contribution plan limit generally reaches $72,000, excluding catch-up contributions. For workers eligible for the special age-60-to-63 catch-up, the figure can reach $83,250 including catch-up contributions, subject to the applicable rules and compensation limits.

So a paycheck contribution of $35,750 does not mean the employer can only contribute enough to bring the account to $72,000. The various limits interact, and the plan's design matters.

That is why looking only at the number printed beside“employee contribution limit” can give an incomplete picture. Employer matching formulas, compensation, plan rules and catch-up eligibility all matter.

The Window Is Short, so Check the Payroll Settings

The special catch-up opportunity does not last forever. The enhanced rule covers ages 60 through 63, which gives an eligible worker a maximum four-year window if the person remains employed and otherwise qualifies.

That makes payroll planning worth a look. Someone who waits until December to discover the larger limit may have fewer paychecks available to take advantage of it. The plan may also require an election or have its own procedures for catch-up contributions.

A sensible first step is to check the 401(k) website or ask the plan administrator whether the plan permits the age-60-to-63 catch-up. Then check how payroll handles catch-up contributions and whether Roth treatment applies.

A Birthday Can Be a Retirement-Planning Event

For people turning 60, 61, 62 or 63 in 2026, the birthday on the cake comes with an oddly specific financial footnote.

The standard 401(k) limit is $24,500. The normal age-50-plus catch-up is $8,000. But the special 60-to-63 rule pushes the catch-up to $11,250, potentially allowing $35,750 in employee contributions for 2026.

That does not mean everyone should contribute the maximum. It means eligible workers have more room if their income, budget and retirement strategy support it. The most useful move may be surprisingly simple: check the plan, check the payroll settings and make sure the contribution election matches what the rules actually allow.

Are you turning 60, 61, 62 or 63 this year, and does your 401(k) plan offer the larger catch-up contribution? Share your experience in the comments.