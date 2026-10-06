Here Are 5 Items Missing From Your Will That Will Haunt Your Inheritors

MENAFN - Free Financial Advisor) A will may not control retirement accounts, insurance policies, jointly owned property, or certain beneficiary-designated accounts, making a broader estate plan worth reviewing – Shutterstock

A will can tell your family who gets your property, but it does not automatically solve every problem waiting for them after your death. Some assets follow beneficiary forms, some accounts follow ownership rules, and some pieces of your life exist almost entirely behind passwords and screens.

That creates an odd estate-planning problem: a perfectly respectable will can sit in a folder while your heirs hunt for the information they actually need. The National Institute on Aging recommends keeping important financial, legal, insurance, and account information organized in one place for exactly this reason.

1. Updated Beneficiary Instructions

A will does not necessarily control where your retirement account, life insurance policy, or certain financial accounts go. Beneficiary designations can control those assets instead, and the IRS notes that retirement-plan beneficiaries follow the procedures established by the plan.

That creates a particularly nasty possibility. A person could write a new will leaving everything to a current spouse, then forget that an old retirement account still names a former spouse. The will may accurately reflect the person's current wishes while the account's beneficiary form tells a different story.

The American Bar Association notes that beneficiary designations can govern retirement accounts, life insurance, payable-on-death accounts, and transfer-on-death accounts. Joint ownership with survivorship rights can also move property outside the will. Review those designations after major life changes such as marriage, divorce, births, deaths, or major changes in your estate plan.

2. A Map of The Digital Life

Your heirs may know that you had a bank account. They may have no idea that you also had three email addresses, cloud photo storage, airline miles, cryptocurrency, an online brokerage account, and a tiny side business selling vintage fishing lures.

Digital assets can include photographs, email, social-media accounts, online shopping accounts, websites, reward points, and digital currencies. The American Bar Association warns that an executor does not automatically gain access to every online account simply because that person handles the estate.

The answer is not to stuff a master list of passwords into a will. Wills can become part of the public record, and sensitive credentials deserve better protection. Instead, create a secure inventory explaining what accounts exist, where the access information lives, and what should happen to them. Also check whether individual services offer legacy-contact or similar tools. Digital planning can save heirs from discovering an important account months after everyone thought the estate was finished.

3. Instructions for The Things Money Cannot Explain

A will can address funeral, memorial, burial, or cremation wishes, but families also need to know those wishes exist and where to find them. The NIA expressly recommends putting funeral and body-disposition preferences in writing and giving copies to loved ones and, when appropriate, the lawyer handling the estate.

That matters because funeral decisions often arrive before an estate gets neatly organized. A family may need to make arrangements while the will remains unopened or before anyone has completed the formal estate process.

Write down the practical details that matter to you. Burial or cremation, religious or cultural traditions, preferred location, memorial preferences, and any arrangements already made can all prevent guesswork. If a prepaid funeral plan exists, include its location and provider information too. A document that nobody can find is not much of a plan.

4. The Location of The Financial Treasure Map

Your will can distribute assets, but it cannot help much if nobody knows what you own. The ABA's estate-planning checklist includes information about bank accounts, retirement benefits, financial assets, debts, jointly owned property, insurance, property, safe-deposit boxes, and documents that could affect the estate.

That does not mean handing someone a giant spreadsheet titled ALL THE MONEY, PLEASE DO NOT LOSE THIS. A secure inventory works better. List the institutions, account types, important contact information, insurance policies, real estate documents, debts, and the location of originals.

The same goes for less glamorous assets. A storage unit, coin collection, valuable tools, business equipment, or a safe-deposit box can become remarkably difficult to locate if nobody knows about it. Heirs cannot claim what they do not know exists.

5. A Plan for Incapacity

This one technically reaches beyond death, which makes it easy to ignore while focusing on a will. A will generally takes effect at death, but a serious illness or accident can create financial and medical decisions long before then.

A durable financial power of attorney can name someone to handle financial matters if you cannot do so yourself. Advance directives can communicate medical preferences when you cannot communicate them. The NIA lists these documents alongside wills as part of broader planning for the future.

Without those arrangements, relatives may face a completely different problem from settling an estate. They may need to figure out who can pay bills, manage accounts, communicate with institutions, or make health-care decisions. The person who inherits the house is not automatically the person who can manage your finances while you are alive but incapacitated.

A Better Estate Plan Leaves Fewer Mysteries

A will remains a central estate-planning document, but it works best as one piece of a larger system. Beneficiary forms, ownership records, digital instructions, financial inventories, funeral preferences, and incapacity documents all fill gaps that a will cannot handle by itself.

The smartest cleanup may take less time than expected. Gather the documents, check old beneficiaries, make a secure asset inventory, record your digital-account instructions, and make sure the people who need to know can actually find the information.

That small administrative project could spare your heirs from becoming detectives at the worst possible time.

Which estate-planning detail do you think families overlook most often? Let's hear your thoughts in the comments.