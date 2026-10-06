Are You A Good Customer? 6 Tips To Treat Your Restaurant Wait Staff Well

MENAFN - Free Financial Advisor) A considerate restaurant customer communicates clearly, gives staff time to do their jobs, and handles mistakes calmly instead of turning a minor problem into a major confrontation – Shutterstock

Being a good restaurant customer involves more than leaving a decent tip. It also means making the job easier for the person juggling your order, three other tables, a kitchen ticket, special requests, and possibly a customer who has decided that a booth is a constitutional right.

Restaurant servers work in a fast-moving environment where small customer choices can either keep things moving or create a surprising amount of extra work. Good manners matter, but so does awareness. A customer can treat a server politely and still make the shift unnecessarily difficult without realizing it.

The best restaurant etiquette often looks almost boring. Pay attention. Communicate clearly. Give people enough time to do their jobs. And remember that a restaurant meal involves a whole chain of people, not just the person who brings the plates.

1. Know What You Want Before You Flag Someone Down

A server can answer questions about the menu, explain ingredients, check on substitutions, and give recommendations. That does not mean the server can pause the entire table while someone spends seven minutes deciding between two nearly identical chicken dishes.

Take a reasonable amount of time to read the menu before calling someone over. If the table needs more time, simply say so when the server checks in.“We need another minute” gives the server useful information and lets them move on to another table instead of hovering nearby while everyone conducts a private menu summit.

The same principle applies to complicated orders. If someone has allergies or dietary restrictions, explain them clearly and early. If a preference simply involves removing onions because onions are personally offensive, that belongs in a different category. Clear communication helps the kitchen, while unnecessary improvisation can turn one order into a much larger task.

2. Treat Special Requests Like Requests, Not Commands

Restaurants routinely accommodate reasonable modifications. A burger without cheese, sauce on the side, or a substitution that the restaurant already offers usually presents no great mystery.

Problems start when a customer treats the menu as a rough draft and expects the kitchen to rebuild the dish from scratch.“Can this come with this instead, cooked this way, with that sauce from another entrée?” might sound like one sentence at the table. Behind the scenes, it can create several instructions for the kitchen and increase the chance of an error.

Ask whether a change works rather than announcing it as though the server controls the restaurant's entire operation. If the server explains that a substitution costs extra or cannot happen, accept the answer without turning it into a negotiation. A server often has little control over ingredient prices, kitchen policies, or what the chef will modify.

3. Put Down the Phone Long Enough To Order

A phone can make restaurant life surprisingly awkward. Someone sits at the table scrolling, barely looks up, and then suddenly expects the server to repeat every question while the rest of the group waits.

That behavior wastes time and can create mistakes. Give the server your attention during the order, especially if the table has several people ordering different dishes. Nobody needs to surrender their phone for the evening, but a few minutes of eye contact and actual listening can make the interaction dramatically smoother.

Phones also complicate another part of dining: getting the server's attention. Waving frantically from across the room while staring at a screen sends mixed signals. If the server walks past without stopping, try not to take it personally. They may be carrying hot food, helping another table, or heading toward the kitchen with a specific task.

4. Give Servers Time To Fix Mistakes

Restaurants make mistakes. A side dish arrives incorrectly. A steak comes out more cooked than requested. The kitchen forgets a modification. None of those situations requires a courtroom drama at table 14.

Tell the server what went wrong and what needs fixing. Specific information helps far more than anger. If the wrong entrée arrives, saying“I ordered the salmon, not the chicken” gives the server something useful to act on immediately.

Also remember that the server may not have caused the mistake. Servers enter orders, but cooks prepare food, bartenders make drinks, hosts manage seating, and managers handle certain problems. Holding one person responsible for every error in the building rarely fixes anything faster.

5. Make Life Easier During Payment

The final few minutes of a meal can become the restaurant equivalent of airport security if the table handles payment poorly.

If the group wants separate checks, mention that early rather than springing it on the server after everyone finishes eating. Some restaurants can split checks easily, while others have specific systems or limits. Ask rather than assuming.

Before leaving, check that everyone has what they need. If the restaurant uses a card machine at the table, follow its instructions. If the server needs to collect a payment method and return it, give them enough time to complete the process. A little organization can save several trips between the table, register, and payment station.

6. Tip According To The Service, Not Your Mood

Tipping practices vary by country, restaurant, and situation, so customers should follow the norms that apply where they dine. In places where tipping forms a customary part of restaurant compensation, the tip should reflect the service rather than the customer's unrelated frustrations.

A server cannot control a restaurant's food prices, a packed dining room, or every delay in the kitchen. If something genuinely goes wrong, explain the problem and give the restaurant an opportunity to address it. Punishing a server financially for something outside their control does not solve the original problem.

That does not mean customers must pretend terrible service was wonderful. If service falls far below expectations, a calm conversation with a manager can provide more useful feedback than silently leaving an unusually small tip and disappearing. Specific complaints give a restaurant something it can actually investigate.

Good Restaurant Etiquette Is Mostly About Awareness

Being a considerate restaurant customer does not require perfect manners or an encyclopedic knowledge of dining etiquette. It requires noticing that another person has a job to perform and that your behavior can either help that job along or make it harder.

The next time someone takes an order, clears a plate, refills a drink, or tracks down the check, a little awareness can change the entire interaction. Good customers do not need to be invisible. They simply make room for everyone else to do their jobs, too.

What restaurant customer habit do you think makes a server's job much easier? Share your thoughts in the comments.