Violence Impacts Tourism, Meghalaya CM Vows Efforts To Restore Confidence

MENAFN - IANS) Shillong, Oct 6 (IANS) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Tuesday said the violence witnessed in the state on August 19 had dealt a major blow to the tourism sector, affecting local businesses, young people and thousands of stakeholders dependent on visitor footfall.

Sangma said the government was stepping up efforts to restore confidence among tourists and tourism stakeholders, while acknowledging that the sector had suffered a significant setback following the violence.

"The impact has been there, and tourism has definitely been affected," the Chief Minister said. He stressed that rebuilding confidence would require sustained efforts.

The disruption was particularly severe in the immediate aftermath of the violence, with tourism stakeholders reporting cancellations of nearly 80-90 per cent and a sharp decline in fresh bookings.

The impact was felt across hotels, homestays, tour operators, taxis, restaurants, tourist guides and other businesses dependent on the sector.

Sangma, however, said the situation was gradually improving and expressed confidence that tourism would return to normalcy with continued efforts by the government and stakeholders.

The Chief Minister's remarks came as Meghalaya seeks to reassure visitors that the state remains a safe and attractive destination.

Tourism is a key contributor to the state's economy and provides direct and indirect livelihood opportunities to a large number of young people.

He said restoring tourist confidence was important not only for the hospitality industry but also for the wider local economy, particularly communities and small businesses whose incomes are closely linked to tourism.

The August 19 violence had triggered widespread concern among tourism operators, with several visitors cancelling planned trips and travel-related businesses facing losses during what is otherwise a crucial period for the sector.

The government has been working to normalise the situation and project Meghalaya as a welcoming destination for domestic and international tourists.

Sangma said the recovery would take time but emphasised the need for coordinated efforts to rebuild confidence and ensure that visitors once again feel comfortable travelling to the state.

The Chief Minister also underlined the importance of maintaining peace and stability, saying a secure environment was essential for tourism, investment and employment.

With the sector now showing early signs of recovery, the government is expected to intensify its outreach and promotional efforts to bring tourism back to pre-violence levels.