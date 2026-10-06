7 Fast-Food Sides That Cost Almost As Much As An Entire Value Meal

MENAFN - Grocery Coupon Guide) The red-and-white Five Guys storefront sign welcomes customers to a dining location. Reviewing menu pricing highlights how purchasing a la carte hand-cut fries at a steep individual cost can push your total bill close to the price of a full combo.

Ordering fries, cheese bites, or another favorite side used to feel like an inexpensive way to round out a fast-food order. But some restaurant sides now cost nearly as much as an entire value meal at competing chains. Five Guys fries, for example, can cost several dollars more than a budget meal that includes a sandwich, fries, and a drink. Specialty appetizers and loaded sides can also push an order higher than customers expect. Here are seven fast-food sides worth checking before you add them to your next order.

1. Tin Drum's Cantonese Green Beans: Around $10

Green beans might sound like a lighter, less expensive alternative to fries, but Tin Drum Asia Kitchen's Cantonese Green Bean dish tells a different story. The restaurant describes the dish as green beans served with shallot crunch and a savory sauce. Recent Atlanta-area delivery listings put the dish at approximately $9.89 to $10.09, depending on the location and platform. The green beans are an appetizer rather than a traditional side, but customers ordering them alongside an entrée could see their bill climb quickly.

2. Five Guys Regular Fries: Around $6 to $8 or More

Five Guys is known for its fresh-cut fries, and the portions can be generous. However, the price is considerably higher than the fries included with many fast-food combos. Recent 2026 menu listings put regular fries around $6.49 to $7.79, while prices on delivery platforms can be higher. The chain's larger portions and extra fries added to the bag are part of its appeal, but the cost can still surprise customers ordering a burger separately. For comparison, Wendy's has offered Biggie Bag meals with a sandwich, four-piece nuggets, fries, and a drink for around $5 to $7, depending on the option and location. Five Guys fries may be worth it to fans, but checking the portion size and total order cost can help avoid sticker shock.

3. Arby's Jalapeño Bites: Around $4 to $5

Arby's Jalapeño Bites combine spicy peppers with cream cheese and a crispy coating, served with Bronco Berry sauce. They are a popular choice for customers who want something beyond standard fries, but a small order can approach the price of a basic value meal. Recent menu listings place the five-piece order at roughly $4.29 to $4.99, depending on the source and restaurant. That makes the bites an expensive add-on when paired with a sandwich and drink. If you are ordering them just to try something different, consider whether the appetizer is worth nearly the price of a complete budget meal elsewhere.

4. Church's Texas Chicken Jalapeño Cheese Bombers: Around $4

Church's Texas Chicken offers Jalapeño Cheese Bombers, breaded bites filled with jalapeño and cheese. The four-piece serving is listed around $3.49 to $4.29 in recent menu references, though the exact price depends on the restaurant. That is a notable amount for a side that contains only four pieces. Customers ordering chicken, a biscuit, and a drink may find the extra appetizer pushes the meal beyond their intended budget. If you enjoy the flavor, compare the price with other available sides and current combo offers before adding it to your order.

5. Wendy's Baconator Fries: Around $5

Plain fries are one thing, but loaded fries can become a much more expensive add-on. Wendy's Baconator Fries feature fries topped with cheese sauce and bacon, turning a basic side into a richer appetizer. Recent menu listings put the item around $4.99, although prices vary by location. That is close to the price of some Wendy's Biggie Bag meals, which can include a sandwich, nuggets, fries, and a drink. The loaded fries may make sense as a shareable snack, but buying them alongside a full combo can make an inexpensive fast-food stop less affordable.

6. Chick-fil-A Medium Mac & Cheese: Around $5

Chick-fil-A's mac and cheese offers a creamy alternative to fries, but the medium serving can cost nearly as much as a budget meal at another chain. A recent fast-food menu comparison listed the medium side at approximately $4.85. The dish can be appealing when you want something warm and filling alongside nuggets or a sandwich, but the added cost matters if you are already ordering a combo. Prices vary by location, so check your local menu before assuming the listed amount applies everywhere. If you are watching your spending, compare the cost of upgrading your side with the price of ordering a smaller portion or sticking with the side already included in your meal.

7. McDonald's Large Fries: Around $4 or More

McDonald's fries remain a familiar fast-food favorite, but ordering a large portion separately can cost more than some customers expect. Recent menu comparisons list large fries at approximately $4.29, with actual prices varying by restaurant. That amount can cover a substantial portion of a lower-priced meal deal at another chain. A large fry may make sense when sharing with someone else, but it is less attractive if you are paying for it on top of a complete combo that already includes fries. Before upgrading your size, compare the price difference and consider whether you will actually eat the extra portion.

How to Avoid Overspending on Fast-Food Sides

These examples show how quickly a side dish can change the cost of a fast-food order. Prices depend on the restaurant, location, portion size, and whether you order in person or through a delivery platform. Before adding an appetizer or upgrading your fries, compare the total with a current value meal or combo. Sharing a larger side can also make more sense than purchasing individual portions, depending on the price and serving size. The goal is not to avoid your favorite sides, but to know when the extra cost is worth it.

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