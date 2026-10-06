Spain Human Tower Spectacle: 9 STOREY CASTELLS Rise In Tarragona World News

Thousands of spectators gathered in Tarragona, Spain, as Catalan casteller groups built spectacular human towers during the 30th Concurs de Castells. Teams climbed on each other to create towering structures, with Castellers de Vilafranca making history by completing a nine-person-wide, nine-storey tower. The breathtaking tradition delivered dramatic moments, tense climbs and huge cheers from the packed arena.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.