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Spain Human Tower Spectacle: 9 STOREY CASTELLS Rise In Tarragona World News


2026-10-06 02:00:46
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Thousands of spectators gathered in Tarragona, Spain, as Catalan casteller groups built spectacular human towers during the 30th Concurs de Castells. Teams climbed on each other to create towering structures, with Castellers de Vilafranca making history by completing a nine-person-wide, nine-storey tower. The breathtaking tradition delivered dramatic moments, tense climbs and huge cheers from the packed arena.

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