USA Semiconductor Foundry Market - Strategic Insights And Forecasts, 2026-2031 AI, Automotive, And Domestic Fab Investments Drive Growth To $23.9 Billion At A 7.8% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Capitalize on policy incentives, domestic fab expansion, mature-node demand, advanced packaging and partnerships serving AI, automotive, defense and industrial markets

Dublin, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "USA Semiconductor Foundry Market - Strategic Insights and Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US Semiconductor Foundry Market is projected to grow from USD 16.4 billion in 2026 to USD 23.9 billion by 2031, representing a CAGR of 7.8%. Market expansion is being supported by rising investments in domestic semiconductor manufacturing, federal and state-level incentives, supply chain security priorities, and increasing chip demand across artificial intelligence, automotive electronics, data centers, telecommunications, industrial automation, and defense systems.

The United States continues to expand fabrication infrastructure to reduce dependence on overseas manufacturing and improve access to critical semiconductor technologies. Public funding, tax incentives, and private capital commitments are accelerating the construction and modernization of fabrication facilities. These investments are expected to strengthen domestic production capacity, encourage process innovation, and support long-term technology leadership.

Key Market Drivers

Government policy remains a central growth driver for the US Semiconductor Foundry Market. Funding programs and tax incentives reduce financial exposure associated with large-scale fabrication projects and encourage investment in advanced process technologies, specialty manufacturing, and domestic supply networks.

Demand from high-growth industries is also shaping foundry investment strategies. Automotive electrification, advanced driver assistance systems, power electronics, and connected vehicle platforms require high-voltage, radio-frequency, analog, mixed-signal, and power semiconductor technologies. Mature and mid-range process nodes, including the 65 nm to 200 nm range, remain important for automotive, industrial, communications, and defense applications.

Artificial intelligence and high-performance computing are creating additional opportunities for advanced nodes, specialized chip architectures, and advanced packaging. Continued growth in cloud computing and data center infrastructure is increasing demand for high-performance processors, accelerators, and associated semiconductor components. Telecommunications and industrial automation further support the need for reliable domestic foundry capacity.

Market Challenges

High capital requirements and lengthy construction schedules remain significant constraints. Semiconductor fabs require specialized equipment, complex commissioning processes, dependable utility infrastructure, and highly skilled engineering talent. These requirements can delay the transition from announced investment to commercial production.

Domestic manufacturers also remain connected to a global network of semiconductor equipment suppliers, specialty chemical producers, material providers, and component manufacturers. Supply disruptions, equipment lead times, raw material shortages, and rising operating costs may affect production schedules. Workforce availability is another strategic concern as companies compete for experienced engineers, technicians, and manufacturing specialists.

Technology and Application Outlook

The market includes advanced and mature technology nodes supporting logic, analog, mixed-signal, power, and specialty semiconductor production. Advanced nodes are expected to remain critical for artificial intelligence and high-performance computing, while mature technologies will continue serving automotive electronics, industrial equipment, communications infrastructure, consumer electronics, and defense applications.

Both integrated device manufacturer foundries and pure-play foundries are investing in capacity, process development, advanced packaging, and specialty manufacturing capabilities. Automotive and industrial electronics are expected to remain prominent end-use segments as vehicles, factories, energy systems, and connected equipment incorporate more semiconductor-based controls.

Competitive and Strategic Outlook

Competition is centered on fabrication scale, process capability, production reliability, advanced packaging, customer access, and the ability to support specialized applications. Semiconductor manufacturers are forming strategic collaborations with equipment suppliers, research institutions, technology companies, and government agencies to accelerate research and development, improve workforce training, and strengthen domestic supply chains.

The long-term outlook remains positive, supported by policy initiatives, industrial investment, and sustained semiconductor demand. Although capital intensity, talent shortages, and global supply dependencies may limit the pace of expansion, coordinated public and private investment is expected to improve US semiconductor manufacturing resilience through 2031.

Key Benefits of the Report



Detailed analysis of market size, customer segments, policies, socio-economic factors, industry verticals, and regional opportunities

Competitive intelligence covering key participants, strategic developments, positioning, and market entry considerations

Assessment of market drivers, constraints, supply chain conditions, regulatory developments, and future trends

Actionable recommendations supporting investment planning, geographical expansion, product development, and revenue growth Relevant insights for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises

Business Applications

Organizations use this research for market opportunity assessment, product demand forecasting, market entry strategy, capital investment decisions, regulatory analysis, geographical expansion, new product development, supply chain planning, and competitive intelligence.

Report Coverage



Historical market data from 2021 to 2025 and forecasts from 2026 to 2031

Market growth opportunities, challenges, trends, regulations, and supply chain outlook

Competitive positioning, company strategies, and market share evaluation

Revenue forecasts across technologies, applications, segments, and regions Company profiles covering products, financial performance, strategies, and key developments

Key Topics Covered

1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2. MARKET SNAPSHOT

2.1. Market Overview

2.2. Market Definition

2.3. Scope of the Study

2.4. Market Segmentation

3. BUSINESS LANDSCAPE

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.6. Policies and Regulations

3.7. Strategic Recommendations

4. TECHNOLOGICAL OUTLOOK

5. USA SEMICONDUCTOR FOUNDRY MARKET BY TECHNOLOGY NODE

5.1. Introduction

5.2.? 65 nm / Mature node (legacy nodes)

5.3. 45-64 nm

5.4. 28-44 nm

5.5. 20-27 nm

5.6. 10 nm / 7 nm / 5 nm and below (advanced nodes)

6. USA SEMICONDUCTOR FOUNDRY MARKET BY TECHNOLOGY TYPE

6.1. Introduction

6.2. CMOS

6.3. FinFET

6.4. FDSOI (Fully Depleted Silicon on Insulator)

6.5. Gate-All-Around / Nanosheet

6.6. Specialty technologies

7. USA SEMICONDUCTOR FOUNDRY MARKET BY APPLICATION

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Automotive

7.3. Consumer Electronics

7.4. Communication

7.5. Industrial

7.6. Aerospace

7.7. Others

8. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT AND ANALYSIS

8.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

8.2. Market Share Analysis

8.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

8.4. Competitive Dashboard

9. COMPANY PROFILES

9.1. GlobalFoundries Inc.

9.2. Intel Corporation

9.3. SkyWater Technology Inc.

9.4. onsemi Corporation

9.5. Jazz Semiconductor (subsidiary)

9.6. Microchip Technology Inc.

9.7. Tower Semiconductor Ltd.

9.8. Texas Instruments Incorporated

9.9. Micron Technology, Inc.

9.10. Analog Devices, Inc.

9.11. Wolfspeed, Inc.

10. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

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