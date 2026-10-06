U.S. Semiconductor Photolithography Equipment Market - Strategic Forecast, 2026-2031 AI Chips, Fab Onshoring, And High-NA EUV Propel Growth To USD 22.6 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Federal incentives, AI chip demand and domestic fab expansion strengthen EUV/DUV investment, while competitive insights guide market entry, capacity planning and new revenue opportunities.

Dublin, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "US Semiconductor Photolithography Equipment Market - Strategic Insights and Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US semiconductor photolithography equipment market is projected to grow from USD 11.3 billion in 2026 to USD 22.6 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 14.8%. Market expansion is being supported by domestic semiconductor manufacturing investments, artificial intelligence infrastructure, advanced logic production, high-bandwidth memory demand, and federal policies focused on supply chain resilience and US technological leadership.

The expansion of integrated device manufacturers (IDMs) and foundries across the United States is increasing demand for ultraviolet lithography, deep ultraviolet (DUV) lithography, extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography, and High-NA EUV systems. As manufacturers scale advanced nodes and increase mature node capacity, photolithography equipment remains central to new fabrication facility investments and production upgrades.

Key US Semiconductor Photolithography Equipment Market Drivers

Federal grants and tax credits available under the CHIPS and Science Act are accelerating domestic fab construction and equipment procurement. These incentives directly support demand for EUV and DUV systems while encouraging semiconductor companies to establish or expand advanced manufacturing operations in the United States.

AI-driven computing is also strengthening demand for advanced logic devices and high-bandwidth memory. Investment in 2nm-class production, complex multi-layer architectures, and next-generation processors is creating opportunities for High-NA EUV scanners and other precision lithography platforms. At the same time, automotive semiconductors, power electronics, industrial systems, and consumer devices continue to support DUV and mature ultraviolet lithography capacity.

Market Challenges

Export controls and licensing requirements can delay equipment shipments, increase compliance costs, and create uncertainty for manufacturers and international supply chain partners. Restrictions administered by the Bureau of Industry and Security may also affect the timing of selected fabrication facility investments.

Additional constraints include limited availability of specialized mirrors, ultraviolet sources, optical components, and other precision parts supplied by a concentrated group of Dutch and Japanese companies. Shortages of qualified technicians and engineers for system installation, calibration, operation, and maintenance may further affect production efficiency. Although these factors could moderate short-term deployment, long-term market fundamentals remain favorable.

Technology and Segment Analysis



UV Lithography: Supports mature node semiconductor production, particularly for automotive devices, power electronics, industrial components, and established integrated circuits.

DUV Lithography: Remains essential for high-volume sub-28nm manufacturing and a broad range of automotive, industrial, and consumer semiconductor applications.

EUV Lithography: Enables advanced logic production below 7nm and supports high-performance processors, AI accelerators, and high-bandwidth memory architectures. High-NA EUV: Targets next-generation logic and AI processors, including 2nm-class and more advanced manufacturing requirements.

By wavelength, the market includes 370-270 nm systems for mature node production, 270-170 nm equipment for DUV applications, 170-70 nm platforms supporting advanced semiconductor manufacturing, and 70-1 nm technologies associated with next-generation EUV requirements.

IDMs are investing in precision scanners for proprietary process nodes, advanced processors, and multi-layer semiconductor structures. Foundries are expanding DUV and EUV capacity to serve multiple customers, increase domestic production, and support high-volume manufacturing and heterogeneous integration.

Competitive Landscape

ASML, Nikon, and Canon are the leading companies in the US semiconductor photolithography equipment market. ASML supplies high-volume EUV systems and continues to lead High-NA EUV development, supported by its June 2024 laboratory collaboration with IMEC. Nikon is strengthening its advanced packaging portfolio through the DSP-100 digital lithography system, while Canon maintains a significant position in i-line steppers and nanoimprint technology.

Competition is centered on process precision, equipment throughput, production reliability, overlay performance, and support for increasingly complex semiconductor designs. Federal incentives and domestic capacity investments are expected to influence procurement strategies as chipmakers balance advanced node requirements with the continued need for mature node production.

Strategic Market Outlook

The US semiconductor photolithography equipment market is positioned for sustained growth through 2031. Domestic fab expansion, AI infrastructure investment, High-NA EUV deployment, and continued DUV demand will create opportunities across advanced and mature semiconductor production. Strategic investment in workforce development, component supply chains, and domestic manufacturing capabilities will be critical to maintaining growth and reducing deployment risks.

Key Benefits of the Report



Detailed analysis of market segments, policies, customer groups, regional factors, and industry verticals

Assessment of market drivers, emerging technologies, supply chain conditions, and future trends

Competitive intelligence covering major companies, strategic developments, and market positioning

Actionable recommendations for market entry, geographic expansion, capital investment, and product development Revenue forecasts and opportunity analysis for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises

Report Coverage



Historical Data: 2021-2024, Base Year: 2025, Forecast Years: 2026-2031

Market growth opportunities, challenges, regulatory framework, supply chain outlook, and trend analysis

Competitive strategies, market positioning, and market share evaluation

Revenue forecasts across technologies, end users, applications, and regions Company profiles covering products, financial performance, strategies, and key developments

Key Topics Covered

1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2. MARKET SNAPSHOT

2.1. Market Overview

2.2. Market Definition

2.3. Scope of the Study

2.4. Market Segmentation

3. BUSINESS LANDSCAPE

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.6. Policies and Regulations

3.7. Strategic Recommendations

4. TECHNOLOGICAL OUTLOOK

5. US SEMICONDUCTOR PHOTOLITHOGRAPHY EQUIPMENT MARKET BY TYPE

5.1. Introduction

5.2. UV Lithography

5.3. DUV Lithography

5.4. EUV Lithography

6. US SEMICONDUCTOR PHOTOLITHOGRAPHY EQUIPMENT MARKET BY WAVELENGTH

6.1. Introduction

6.2. 370 nm - 270 nm

6.3. 270 nm - 170 nm

6.4. 170 nm - 70 nm

6.5. 70 nm - 1 nm

7. US SEMICONDUCTOR PHOTOLITHOGRAPHY EQUIPMENT MARKET BY END-USER INDUSTRY

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Integrated Device Manufacturers

7.3. Foundries

8. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT AND ANALYSIS

8.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

8.2. Market Share Analysis

8.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

8.4. Competitive Dashboard

9. COMPANY PROFILES

9.1. ASML Holding N.V.

9.2. Nikon Corporation

9.3. Canon Inc.

9.4. Applied Materials, Inc.

9.5. Veeco Instruments Inc.

9.6. SUSS MicroTec Inc

9.7. EV Group

9.8. KLA Corporation

9.9. Onto Innovation Inc.

9.10. Tokyo Electron Limited

10. APPENDIX

10.1. Currency

10.2. Assumptions

10.3. Base and Forecast Years Timeline

10.4. Key Benefits for the Stakeholders

10.5. Research Methodology

10.6. Abbreviations

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