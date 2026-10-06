US Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Market - Size, Strategic Insights, And Forecasts, 2026-2031 AI, 5G, CHIPS Act, And Reshoring Drive Growth To USD 11.7 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHIPS Act incentives, reshoring, and investment in advanced packaging help capture AI, 5G, and automotive demand while reducing supply chain risk

Dublin, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "US Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Market - Strategic Insights and Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US advanced semiconductor packaging market is projected to increase from USD 9.6 billion in 2026 to USD 11.7 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.1%. Market growth is supported by rising demand for compact, high-performance semiconductor modules across artificial intelligence, 5G telecommunications, autonomous systems, automotive electronics, data centers, defense, and aerospace applications.

Advanced packaging technologies are becoming increasingly important for high-density interconnects, thermal management, electrical performance, and heterogeneous integration. Federal support through the CHIPS and Science Act is encouraging domestic semiconductor manufacturing and packaging investment. NIST-led research into polymer materials is also addressing mechanical stress in multi-die stacks, strengthening efforts to expand US production capacity and reduce dependence on overseas supply chains.

Key Market Drivers

Federal subsidies under the CHIPS Act are reducing capital barriers for domestic semiconductor operations and accelerating investment in flip-chip, fan-out, and embedded-die packaging. Growth in AI infrastructure is another major driver as data centers adopt high-bandwidth memory, high-performance computing systems, and heterogeneous integration technologies.

Demand for 2.5D and 3D stacking is increasing because these technologies help semiconductor manufacturers address power density, signal integrity, and system performance requirements. Adoption is expanding across commercial, automotive, telecommunications, and defense applications. Domestic hyperscalers are also prioritizing local sourcing to improve supply chain resilience and support access to advanced semiconductor packaging services.

Market Challenges

Geopolitical disruption, tariffs, and import restrictions affecting essential polymer materials can increase production costs and delay shipments. Mechanical stress within multi-die stacks may contribute to yield losses and limit confidence in high-volume manufacturing commitments.

The market also faces limited domestic expertise and capacity in soft materials, including underfills and dielectrics. Continued reliance on Asian suppliers exposes US semiconductor companies to tariffs, logistics constraints, and material shortages. These challenges are particularly significant for automotive, aerospace, defense, and other high-reliability applications requiring strict quality and performance standards.

Packaging Type Insights



Flip-Chip: Leads market demand due to strong electrical and thermal performance. It supports high-density integration and reduced signal latency in AI, telecommunications, and automotive systems.

Fan-Out Wafer-Level Packaging (FOWLP): Supports thin, high-performance semiconductor modules used in mobile devices and edge AI applications.

Embedded Die: Enables compact integration of logic and memory for space-constrained and power-sensitive products. Others: Includes hybrid and emerging semiconductor packaging technologies designed for specialized performance requirements.

Application Insights



Consumer Electronics: Generates substantial volume demand for high-density packages used in smartphones, wearable devices, and connected products.

Automotive: Supports electric vehicles and advanced driver-assistance systems requiring thermal reliability and durable semiconductor components.

Telecommunication: Enables 5G base stations, networking equipment, and optical communications through high-speed interconnects. Others: Includes industrial, defense, and aerospace applications.

End-User Insights



Foundries: Use outsourced back-end packaging services to scale production efficiently while meeting domestic sourcing requirements associated with CHIPS-funded programs. Integrated Device Manufacturers (IDMs): Maintain advanced packaging capabilities to support proprietary AI, automotive, telecommunications, and high-performance computing products.

Competitive and Strategic Outlook

The US advanced semiconductor packaging market includes integrated semiconductor manufacturers and specialized outsourced semiconductor assembly and test providers competing through production capacity, packaging technology, manufacturing efficiency, and yield optimization.

Intel is strengthening its position in embedded packaging for AI systems, supported by its Fab 9 facility in New Mexico. Amkor Technology is expanding its fan-out packaging and testing capabilities through a planned USD 7 billion campus in Arizona, including capacity intended to support automotive demand and TSMC-partnered production volumes.

Investment in domestic facilities, high-performance packaging equipment, materials research, and workforce expertise will remain central to competitive differentiation. Heterogeneous integration, 2.5D and 3D stacking, AI infrastructure, 5G deployment, and reshoring initiatives are expected to create long-term opportunities despite material supply and manufacturing yield constraints.

Key Benefits of the Report



Analysis of market growth, customer segments, policies, socio-economic factors, industry verticals, and purchasing trends

Evaluation of competitive positioning, market entry opportunities, and strategic developments

Assessment of market drivers, emerging technologies, supply chain conditions, and future trends

Actionable intelligence for revenue planning, geographic expansion, product development, and capital investment Relevant insights for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises

Report Coverage



Historical Data: 2021-2024, Base Year: 2025, Forecast Years: 2026-2031

Market opportunities, challenges, supply chain outlook, regulatory framework, and trend analysis

Competitive strategies, positioning, and market share evaluation

Revenue forecasts across packaging types, applications, end-users, and regions Company profiles covering strategies, products, financial performance, and key developments

Key Topics Covered

1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2. MARKET SNAPSHOT

2.1. Market Overview

2.2. Market Definition

2.3. Scope of the Study

2.4. Market Segmentation

3. BUSINESS LANDSCAPE

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.6. Policies and Regulations

3.7. Strategic Recommendations

4. TECHNOLOGICAL OUTLOOK

5. US ADVANCED SEMICONDUCTOR PACKAGING MARKET BY PACKAGING TYPE

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Flip Chip

5.3. Fan-Out Wafer Level Packaging (FOWLP)

5.4. Embedded Die

5.5. Others

6. US ADVANCED SEMICONDUCTOR PACKAGING MARKET BY APPLICATION

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Consumer Electronics

6.3. Automotive

6.4. Telecommunication

6.5. Others

7. US ADVANCED SEMICONDUCTOR PACKAGING MARKET BY END-USER

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Foundries

7.3. Integrated Device Manufacturers (IDMs)

8. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT AND ANALYSIS

8.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

8.2. Market Share Analysis

8.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

8.4. Competitive Dashboard

9. COMPANY PROFILES

9.1. Intel Corporation

9.2. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC)

9.3. Samsung

9.4. Amkor Technology

9.5. Texas Instruments

9.6. Microchip Technology

9.7. IBM

9.8. KLA Corporation

9.9. Lam Research Corporation

9.10. Cadence Design Systems, Inc.

10. APPENDIX

10.1. Currency

10.2. Assumptions

10.3. Base and Forecast Years Timeline

10.4. Key Benefits for the Stakeholders

10.5. Research Methodology

10.6. Abbreviations

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