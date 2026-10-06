Soda Steel Gummies Introduces Sodasteel Multi-Ingredient Dietary Supplement For Men's Performance Support

Wilmington, DE, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Soda Steel Gummies has announced the introduction of Soda Steel, a multi-ingredient dietary supplement formulated for men seeking nutritional support as part of an active and health-conscious lifestyle.

The new formulation brings together vitamins, minerals, amino-acid-related ingredients, botanical extracts, and other plant-derived ingredients in a single dietary supplement. The formulation includes Vitamin B3, Vitamin B6, Zinc, L-Carnitine, L-Citrulline, and Grape Seed Extract, along with a proprietary blend featuring Panax Ginseng, Maca Root, and Rhodiola extracts.









According to Soda Steel Gummies, the ingredients were selected based on their established roles in nutritional and botanical formulations associated with energy metabolism, physical performance, and everyday male vitality. The product is intended to complement an overall lifestyle that includes balanced nutrition, regular physical activity, adequate rest, and other healthy habits.

A Multi-Ingredient Approach

Dietary supplement formulations

Vitamin B3, also known as niacin, is a nutrient involved in normal energy-yielding metabolism. Vitamin B6 is another B vitamin that participates in a range of normal physiological processes, including protein and glycogen metabolism. Both nutrients are commonly included in nutritional formulations designed around daily energy metabolism.

Zinc is an essential mineral required for numerous normal functions in the body. It contributes to normal immune function and helps maintain normal metabolism. Zinc is also widely recognized as an important micronutrient in everyday nutrition.

The formulation also contains L-Carnitine and L-Citrulline, two compounds frequently discussed in the context of exercise and nutritional science. L-Carnitine is involved in the transport of long-chain fatty acids into mitochondria, where fatty acids can undergo metabolic processes. L-Citrulline is an amino acid that participates in the body's normal urea cycle and is also associated with the body's production of arginine.

Grape Seed Extract provides a plant-derived component to the formulation. Grape seeds contain naturally occurring compounds, including polyphenols, that have been studied in nutritional and botanical research.

The proprietary botanical blend includes Panax Ginseng, Maca Root, and Rhodiola extracts. These botanicals have a history of traditional use in different cultures and have also been the subject of modern nutritional and botanical research.

Together, these ingredients form the basis of Soda Steel's multi-ingredient formulation.

Focus on Everyday Male Vitality

Soda Steel Gummies

The company describes the formulation as part of a broader approach to male wellness, with attention to nutritional intake, energy metabolism, physical activity, and daily vitality.

Modern lifestyles can involve demanding work schedules, regular physical activity, travel, changing routines, and other factors that influence daily nutritional habits. Dietary supplements are commonly used by adults as one component of their broader approach to nutrition.

Soda Steel is designed to fit into that type of routine while providing a combination of vitamins, minerals, amino-acid-related ingredients, and botanical extracts.

The company emphasizes that the supplement is intended to complement, rather than replace, a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.

Ingredients Selected for the Formulation

The formulation includes several categories of ingredients.

Vitamin B3: Vitamin B3, or niacin, is an essential nutrient involved in normal energy metabolism. It is naturally present in a variety of foods and is also commonly included in dietary supplements.

Vitamin B6: Vitamin B6 contributes to normal protein and glycogen metabolism and participates in several normal physiological processes. It is another commonly used nutritional component in daily dietary formulations.

Zinc: Zinc is an essential mineral involved in numerous biological processes. It contributes to normal immune function and the maintenance of normal physiological functions.

L-Carnitine: L-Carnitine is a naturally occurring compound involved in the transport of fatty acids within cells. It has been included in a variety of sports-nutrition and dietary supplement formulations.

L-Citrulline: L-Citrulline is an amino acid that occurs naturally in the body and participates in the urea cycle. It has also received attention in nutritional research related to exercise and physical activity.

Grape Seed Extract: Grape Seed Extract is derived from grape seeds and contains naturally occurring plant compounds, including polyphenols. Its inclusion adds a botanical component to the overall formulation.

Panax Ginseng: Panax Ginseng is a botanical ingredient with a long history of traditional use in East Asian herbal practices. It has also been the subject of research examining its nutritional and physiological characteristics.

Maca Root: Maca is a plant traditionally cultivated in the Andes. Maca root has been used as a food and botanical ingredient and is incorporated into various modern dietary supplement formulations.

Rhodiola Extract: Rhodiola is a botanical ingredient traditionally used in parts of Europe and Asia. It has been studied for its various botanical and nutritional properties.

The company states that the combination was selected to create a formulation centered on nutritional support, energy metabolism, physical activity, and everyday male vitality.

Designed for an Active Lifestyle

Soda Steel's introduction comes as dietary supplements continue to be used by adults alongside broader nutrition and wellness routines. For individuals with active schedules, maintaining consistent dietary habits can be an important part of overall lifestyle management.

The product's formulation reflects this context by combining essential micronutrients with amino-acid-related ingredients and botanical extracts.

The company does not position Soda Steel as a substitute for a balanced diet, exercise, sleep, or professional healthcare. Instead, it presents the product as a dietary supplement intended to be incorporated into an individual's existing lifestyle.

As with other dietary supplements, consumers are encouraged to consider their individual nutritional needs and consult a qualified healthcare professional when appropriate, particularly if they have an existing medical condition, are taking medications, or have questions about whether a particular dietary supplement is appropriate for them.

Ingredient Transparency and Product Information

Soda Steel states that ingredient information

The company notes that consumers should review the product label for current serving information, ingredient quantities, directions for use, and other applicable product information.

Because dietary supplement formulations and labeling can change, consumers should rely on the product packaging and current manufacturer information for the most up-to-date details.

The company also encourages consumers to use dietary supplements according to the directions provided on the product label.

A Broader Perspective on Men's Wellness

The introduction of Soda Steel reflects a broader approach to men's wellness that considers nutrition and lifestyle together.

Energy metabolism, physical activity, recovery, dietary habits, and general wellbeing can all form part of an individual's approach to maintaining a healthy lifestyle. No single dietary supplement can replace the role of adequate nutrition, regular physical activity, sufficient sleep, or appropriate medical care.

Soda Steel's formulation is therefore presented within that wider context. The product combines established nutritional ingredients with botanical components to provide a multi-ingredient dietary supplement for men.

The company says its approach is focused on creating a convenient formulation that brings several types of ingredients together rather than relying on a single nutritional component.

Frequently Asked Questions About Soda Steel

What is Soda Steel?

Soda Steel is a multi-ingredient dietary supplement formulated for men. Its formulation includes Vitamin B3, Vitamin B6, Zinc, L-Carnitine, L-Citrulline, Grape Seed Extract, and a proprietary botanical blend featuring Panax Ginseng, Maca Root, and Rhodiola extracts.

What ingredients are included in SodaSteel?

SodaSteel contains Vitamin B3, Vitamin B6, Zinc, L-Carnitine, L-Citrulline, and Grape Seed Extract. It also includes a proprietary blend featuring Panax Ginseng, Maca Root, and Rhodiola extracts.

What is the purpose of the Soda Steel formulation?

The Soda Steel formulation was developed around nutritional support associated with energy metabolism, physical performance, and everyday male vitality. The product is intended to complement a balanced diet and an active lifestyle.

Does SodaSteel contain vitamins and minerals?

Yes. SodaSteel contains Vitamin B3, Vitamin B6, and Zinc. These nutrients have established roles in normal nutritional and physiological processes.

What is L-Carnitine in Soda Steel?

L-Carnitine is a naturally occurring compound involved in the transport of fatty acids within cells. It is included as one component of the multi-ingredient Soda Steel formulation.

Why does SodaSteel contain L-Citrulline?

L-Citrulline is an amino acid that naturally occurs in the body and participates in the urea cycle. It is included as part of the overall SodaSteel formulation.

What botanical ingredients are included in Soda Steel?

The proprietary botanical blend in Soda Steel features Panax Ginseng, Maca Root, and Rhodiola extracts. These botanicals have histories of traditional use and have also been studied for their nutritional and botanical characteristics.

Does SodaSteel replace a balanced diet?

No. SodaSteel is a dietary supplement and is not intended to replace a varied, balanced diet, regular physical activity, adequate rest, or other healthy lifestyle practices.

Who should read the product label before using Soda Steel?

Anyone considering Soda Steel should review the current product label for ingredients, serving information, directions, and applicable warnings. Individuals with medical conditions, those taking medications, or people who have questions about dietary supplements should consult an appropriate healthcare professional before use.

How should SodaSteel be used?

SodaSteel should be used according to the directions provided on its current product packaging. Consumers should review the label before use and follow the recommended serving instructions.

Where can consumers find current information about Soda Steel?

Consumers should refer to the current Soda Steel product packaging and manufacturer information

About Soda Steel Gummies

Soda Steel Gummies develops dietary supplement products designed around convenient formats and multi-ingredient nutritional formulations. The company's Soda Steel product brings together vitamins, minerals, amino-acid-related ingredients, and botanical extracts in a formulation intended for adult men.

The company encourages consumers to read product labels carefully and make informed decisions regarding dietary supplements based on their individual nutritional circumstances.

Soda Steel Gummies' introduction

Important Information

Soda Steel is a dietary supplement and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Individual experiences with dietary supplements can vary. Consumers should follow the product label and seek advice from a qualified healthcare professional when appropriate. Dietary supplements should not be used as a replacement for a varied, balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.