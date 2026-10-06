ESFI Recognizes NFPA's 2026 Fire Prevention Week With Battery Safety Message

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Learn How to Safely Use Rechargeable Devices and How to Spot Warning Signs

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Electrical Safety Foundation International (ESFI) is a proud partner of the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) and their annual Fire Prevention Week (FPW) campaign, which runs this year from October 4th through 10th.

The theme for this year's Fire Prevention Week is“Charge Into Fire Safety. Safe Charging Is a Superpower.” ESFI is amplifying NFPA's messaging this week and beyond to educate the public about the everyday battery habits we can all use to reduce the risk of fires. With lithium-ion batteries' increasing relevance in our modern world, it is important for everyone to know how to take care of their devices and how to spot a problem if one arises.

The average American home contains 40 devices that rely on lithium-ion batteries, powering everything from toothbrushes to entire cars. If a device is rechargeable, it most likely uses a lithium-ion battery. These batteries are safe when purchased and used properly but can result in catastrophic fires if not. Follow these tips to keep your devices running properly:



Before you purchase a battery or a device that uses one, make sure you are buying from a reputable retailer that has third-party tested the device in a Nationally Recognized Testing Lab, like UL, ETL, or CSA.

Know the signs of a lithium-ion battery problem. If your device is overheating, swelling, or emitting strange sounds or odors, unplug it immediately and stop using it.

Use the charger that came with the device you are charging, or one approved by the manufacturer. Know where not to charge your devices. Never charge in hallways or anywhere else where a fire might impede your exit in case of a fire. Charge on hard, flat surfaces.



To promote Fire Prevention Week, ESFI's Program Director, Daniel Majano, joined NFPA's Kelly Ransdell and Corey Hannahs for a 90-minute webinar that is now on demand online for free. This webinar dives deeper into important battery safety topics, including why NFPA chose a battery-related theme for FPW for the second year in a row, the science and risks of lithium-ion batteries, how these batteries can be damaged, and safe charging tips for devices that are powered by lithium-ion batteries.

You can find more resources on battery safety from ESFI's website, including:



How to Safely Use Lithium-ion Batteries

What to Know Before Purchasing a Rechargeable Device

How to Dispose of Rechargeable Devices How to Charge Batteries on the Job Site



ABOUT ESFI

The Electrical Safety Foundation International (ESFI) is the trusted voice for electrical safety. The mission of ESFI is to prevent electrically related injuries, deaths, and fires. ESFI's work saves lives and property through public education and outreach. For free safety materials that you can share throughout your community, visit esfi.org.

Contact:

Evan Jones

Electrical Safety Foundation International

703.841.3247

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