Marc Whitehead Marks 12Th Texas Super Lawyers Selection After More Than 30 Years Advocating For People With Disabilities

Founding Partner of Marc Whitehead & Associates Named Super Lawyer for 10th Year

Houston Attorney Marks His 12th Super Lawyers Selection continuing a career devoted to helping Veterans, individuals with disabilities, & families

- Marc Whitehead, Managing Partner, Marc Whitehead & AssociatesHOUSTON,, TX, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- For more than three decades, Houston attorney Marc Whitehead has built his career around a simple principle: when people become disabled and can no longer work, they should not have to fight insurance companies or government agencies alone. That commitment is being recognized once again as Whitehead, founding partner of Marc Whitehead & Associates, Attorneys at Law LLP, has been selected to the 2026 Texas Super Lawyers list, marking his 12th year of recognition by Super Lawyers.Whitehead has previously been selected to the Texas Super Lawyers list in 2013–2015 and annually from 2018–2026.While the recognition celebrates professional achievement, Whitehead says the work behind it has always been deeply personal: representing people who are often facing one of the most uncertain chapters of their lives.“By the time many people come to us, they aren't just dealing with a denied claim. They're dealing with an illness or injury that has changed their life, the loss of their ability to work and the fear of how they're going to take care of themselves and their families,” said Whitehead.“Our job is to stand beside them, take on that fight and remind them that a denial does not necessarily have to be the end of their story.”A CAREER BUILT AROUND ADVOCACYWhitehead founded Marc Whitehead & Associates in Houston in 1992 after graduating from the University of Houston Law Center. More than 30 years later, his practice remains focused on helping people navigate the complicated systems surrounding Social Security Disability, long-term disability insurance and veterans disability benefits.Over the course of his career, Whitehead has represented thousands of individuals dealing with serious medical conditions and disability claims. His experience includes more than 1,000 Social Security Disability hearings and more than 50 jury trials, along with litigation involving disability and insurance claims across the country.Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.But behind those numbers are people.They are veterans living with the physical and psychological consequences of their service. They are professionals who spent decades building careers before an unexpected diagnosis made working impossible. They are individuals living with chronic pain, cancer, PTSD, neurological disorders, mental health conditions and other illnesses that may not always be visible to the outside world.And often, they are people who paid into insurance policies or benefit systems for years, only to find themselves facing a denial when they finally needed help.Whitehead has made advocating for those individuals the center of his practice.“For someone who is sick or injured, a disability claim isn't simply a legal case,” Whitehead said.“It can determine whether they can pay their mortgage, afford their medication or provide stability for their family. That's why we take these cases personally. There is a human being and a family behind every file.”FROM THE COURTROOM TO THE CLASSROOMWhitehead's advocacy has extended beyond his own clients.He is board-certified in Personal Injury Trial Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization and board-certified in Social Security Disability Law by the National Board of Trial Advocacy-a rare dual certification that reflects his depth of experience in both litigation and disability law.He has also served as an adjunct professor of Civil Trial Advocacy at the University of Houston Law Center, taught Social Security Disability law through the National Business Institute and instructed attorneys in trial advocacy through the National Institute for Trial Advocacy.Whitehead previously served as President of the Houston Trial Lawyers Association and has served on the Board of Directors of the Texas Trial Lawyers Association. He is also a frequent lecturer on Social Security and disability law.A graduate of Texas A&M University, where he earned his B.B.A. in Finance, Whitehead earned his J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1992, graduating in the top quarter of his class.He is also an author and educator whose work has sought to make complex disability systems more understandable for both attorneys and the people navigating them.TURNING EXPERIENCE INTO EDUCATIONWhitehead's advocacy today increasingly extends beyond the courtroom.Through media appearances, educational resources, speaking engagements, books, digital content and his Successful Barrister platform, he has worked to educate consumers, attorneys and professionals about disability claims, insurance-company practices and the realities facing individuals whose ability to work has been taken away by illness or injury.His firm's work spans Social Security Disability and Supplemental Security Income claims, long-term disability insurance disputes, ERISA matters and Veterans' disability claims.For Whitehead, the 2026 Super Lawyers recognition is ultimately another opportunity to shine a light on the people his practice was created to serve.“This recognition may have my name on it, but the work has always been about our clients,” Whitehead said.“They come to us during some of the hardest moments of their lives and trust us to fight for them. I don't take that responsibility lightly. After more than 30 years, that is still what motivates me to come to work every day.”ABOUT SUPER LAWYERSSuper Lawyers is a private attorney rating service recognizing attorneys across more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. Its patented selection process includes independent research, peer nominations and peer evaluations.Super Lawyers is a private rating service. Selection is not an award or certification by the State Bar of Texas, the Texas Board of Legal Specialization or any court.ABOUT MARC WHITEHEAD & ASSOCIATESFounded in Houston in 1992, Marc Whitehead & Associates, Attorneys at Law LLP represents individuals in disability and insurance-benefit matters, including Social Security Disability, Supplemental Security Income, long-term disability insurance and veterans disability claims.The firm's mission is centered on helping people navigate complex benefit systems and challenging denied claims at a time when illness, injury or disability may have already created significant emotional and financial strain.For more information, visit disabilitydenials or call 866-753-6383.

Bianca Bucaram

THE BUCARAM PUBLIC RELATIONS Group

+1 713-898-6552

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Marc Whitehead Marks 12th Texas Super Lawyers Selection After More Than 30 Years Advocating for People with Disabilities News Provided By THE BUCARAM PUBLIC RELATIONS Group October 06, 2026, 17:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry, Law, Media, Advertising & PR



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.