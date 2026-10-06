Evergreen by Park Capital Search Achieves WBENC Certification

Evergreen is now WBENC Certified

Evergreen by Park Capital Search is now WBENC Certified, recognizing its women-owned status and opening new supplier diversity opportunities.

WINTER PARK, FL, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / --Evergreen by Park Capital Search Achieves WBENC CertificationWINTER PARK, Fla., Tuesday, October 6, 2026 - Evergreen by Park Capital Search today announced that it has been certified as a Women's Business Enterprise (WBE) by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).The certification represents an important strategic milestone for Evergreen and expands its ability to participate in supplier diversity programs and procurement opportunities with organizations seeking certified women-owned business partners."I'm proud and humbled to bring Evergreen into the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) community. This certification positions us to compete for supplier diversity and high-volume procurement opportunities, where our Recruiting-as-a-Subscription model can make the greatest difference. Not every business wants to grow, but every business deserves talent that makes an impact."Talent acquisition should move as fast as your investment strategy. Evergreen by Park Capital Search is designed exclusively for Private Equity sponsors and portfolio companies, providing recruitment support across executive, salaried, and hourly functions with precision, speed, and impact.The WBENC certification creates new opportunities for Evergreen to participate in supplier diversity programs and procurement processes with organizations seeking certified women-owned business partners.Evergreen brings a specialized talent acquisition approach to Private Equity sponsors and portfolio companies, supporting workforce needs across functions and levels as businesses grow and evolve.About Evergreen by Park Capital SearchEvergreen by Park Capital Search is a talent acquisition partner designed exclusively for Private Equity sponsors and portfolio companies.The firm provides recruitment support across executive, salaried, and hourly functions, with a focus on precision, speed, and impact.Evergreen by Park Capital SearchLinkedInAbout WBENCThe Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) is the largest certifier of women-owned businesses in the United States and serves as a resource for women-owned businesses and organizations seeking to connect with certified suppliers.Media ContactAshley Spinosa...(214) 733-6924

Diana Doro

Evergreen by Park Capital Search

+1 4144057361

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Evergreen by Park Capital Search Achieves WBENC Certification News Provided By Evergreen by Park Capital Search October 06, 2026, 17:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies



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